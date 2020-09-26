Siamese: veröffentlichen Single „Home“ feat. „Drew York“

Die preisgekrönte dänische Post-Hardcore Band Siamese legt mit Home eine brandneue Single, samt dazugehörigem Musikvideo, vor. Als Special Guest konnte das Quintett aus Kopenhagen hierfür Stray From The Path’s Drew York gewinnen. Die Single ist ab sofort überall digital verfügbar. Stray From The Path’s Drew York über die Zusammenarbeit mit Siamese:

„I loved working with Siamese, they gave me the opportunity to be creative for the 1st time since the pandemic hit. It felt great to get back into the studio again. Siamese trusted me and let me put my own twist on their art. That’s the kind of people that are worth collaborating with. The band is very strong, talented, and Mirza’s voice is so dope! This band has a bright future in heavy music, don’t sleep on Siamese.” Hört die Single Home feat. Drew York hier:

Siamese Sänger Mirza Radonjica über Home:

„Home came to me as we were all on lockdown, and not allowed to go out. It’s that eternal mistress that will have your heart forever. For me that is Copenhagen. Also I am happy to have Drew on board on this banger. He just makes everything 100 percent more intense!“