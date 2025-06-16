Signeri: veröffentlichen selbstbetiteltes Debütalbum und neues Lyric-Video

Die schwedische Dark Metal-Band Signeri veröffentlicht heute ihr selbstbetiteltes Debütalbum über ViciSolum Productions. Um die Veröffentlichung des Albums zu feiern, hat die Band zudem ein Lyric-Video für den Song The Sulphur Brigade (Of The Morning Star) geteilt, das hier angesehen werden kann:

Signeri sagen über ihr Debüt: „This album is a breath drawn deep in the ancient forests of Dalarna. A place where the veil between worlds grows thin. Each song is a whisper from the shadows, raw and unpolished, yet carved with care. It is both a wound and a hymn, haunted and strangely beautiful. Signeri is not just music, it’s a ritual, a summoning, a reflection of the darkness we carry and the beauty we find within it.“

Mehr Informationen zu Signeri und ihrem brandneuen Debütalbum findet ihr hier:

