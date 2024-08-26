Simone Simons: Debüt-Soloalbum „Vermillion“ ist erschienen

Am vergangenen Freitag erschien Vermillion, das erste Soloalbum von Simone Simons. Um das zu feiern, hat sie ein brandneues Video zu Cradle To The Grave mit Alissa White-Gluz von Arch Enemy veröffentlicht.

Simone Simmons & Arjen Lucassen kommentieren:

“Cradle To The Grave is about the universal experience of navigating life’s ups and downs and the quest for meaning and purpose. It views the human condition as one of struggle and resilience, where despite efforts to build and achieve, there’s an underlying acceptance that life is brief, finite, and often cruel.“

