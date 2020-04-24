Skid Row: Tour abgesagt

Auch die US-Hardrocker aus New Jersey werden nicht live im April, Mai oder Juni 2020 in Europa zu sehen sein. Alle Termine sind bis auf Weiteres verschoben.
Hier die Infos von der Band:
„To the SKID ROW FAITHFUL,
Unfortunately these show have been postponed. But the safety of you and our crew always comes first. Check back for rescheduling. We will see you soon.
Thank you for your understanding and support.
APRIL
30 – KOPERVIK, NORWAY
MAY
01 – OSLO, NORWAY
02 – ORKANGER, NORWAY
04 – FRANKFURT, GERMANY
05 – HAMBURG, GERMANY
06 – BRUCHSAL, GERMANY
08 – HELSINKI, FINLAND
16 – MANISTEE, MI
23 – BOONE, IA
24 – MADISON, WI
JUNE
18 – DEL MAR, CA“