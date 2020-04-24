Skid Row: Tour abgesagt

Auch die US-Hardrocker aus New Jersey werden nicht live im April, Mai oder Juni 2020 in Europa zu sehen sein. Alle Termine sind bis auf Weiteres verschoben.

Hier die Infos von der Band:

„To the SKID ROW FAITHFUL,

Unfortunately these show have been postponed. But the safety of you and our crew always comes first. Check back for rescheduling. We will see you soon.

Thank you for your understanding and support.

APRIL

30 – KOPERVIK, NORWAY

MAY

01 – OSLO, NORWAY

02 – ORKANGER, NORWAY

04 – FRANKFURT, GERMANY

05 – HAMBURG, GERMANY

06 – BRUCHSAL, GERMANY

08 – HELSINKI, FINLAND

16 – MANISTEE, MI

23 – BOONE, IA

24 – MADISON, WI

JUNE

18 – DEL MAR, CA“