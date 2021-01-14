SOM: kündigen neue EP „Awake“ für den 05.03. an

Am 5. März erscheint mit Awake ein neues Lebenszeichen der US-Postrock-Band SOM via Blood Blast. Die Band setzt sich aus ehemaligen Mitgliedern von Caspian, Junius, Constants und Adai zusammen, die hier eine neue musikalische Heimat gefunden haben, in der sie das bisherige Schaffen konsequent weiterführen.

Die EP enthält zwei neue Songs sowie Remixe von u.a. Holy Fawn, Hisself (Johnny Dang/O’Brother), U Dye (Marshall Gallagher/Teenage Wrist) und Giuseppe Capolupo (The Devil Wears Prada). Mit Awake // Sedate steht ab sofort ein erster Vorbote samt Video in den Startlöchern:

„Our past projects were very exploratory“, erklärt Drummer Duncan Rich. „With SOM, it’s a lot more focused. Creating in a pandemic has imposed limits — it’s a test of working within boundaries. How do we make something expansive, yet digestible and impactful?“

SOM sind:

Will Benoit – Vocals, Guitars

Justin Forrest – Bass

Mike Repasch-Nieves – Guitars

Joel M. Reynolds – Guitars

Duncan Rich – Drums

Quelle: Starkult Promotion