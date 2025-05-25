Soror Dolorosa: enthüllen Bonus-EP „Aurora“ mit einer Visualizer-Serie

Soror Dolorosa haben beschlossen, die neu interpretierten Klassiker, die auf der Bonus-EP Aurora veröffentlicht wurden und die der limitierten Artbook-Edition ihres gefeierten aktuellen Albums Mond beilagen, in einer Reihe von Visualizer-Clips zu streamen. Diese Clips sind inspiriert von der Tarotkarten-Künstlerin Pamela Coleman Smith.

Die Aurora-Serie der Visualizer steht nun hier vollständig als Stream zur Verfügung:

Soror Dolorosa kommentieren: „On Aurora we re-recorded some of our ancient tunes that were originally released on the bonus EP of the artbook version of Mond before“, erklärt Mastermind Andy Julia. „We made up our minds that we wanted to share these tracks properly with you and to use this opportunity to shed some light onto what inspired us to evolve our current sound. It all started when I saw the Sketch For Glass drawing that Pamela Colman Smith had created in 1908. This amazing mystical artist also designed the famous Rider Waite tarot deck and illustrated many novels at her time. We decided to create new songs with a drum machine and we had this feeling that things should go further out into space. The character that you can see on the cover of the Aurora video visualiser, who resembles the Magician of the tarot cards, was our starting point. This figure could be you, it could be us, fearless opening the arms to an unpredictable future that is made from shades and light. Floating over the clouds in whispers and dreams, we wish our audience an Aurora like the one that we had while creating this EP!“

Soror Dolorosa sind:

Andy Julia – Gesang

Hervé Carles – Bass

Jean-Baptiste Marquet – Gitarren

Xavier Pinel – Live-Gitarrist

