Transcendence: kündigen ihr erstes Album seit 22 Jahren an – neue Single „The Edge Awaits“ veröffentlicht

Transcendence kündigen mit Nothing Etched In Stone ein ehrgeiziges Konzeptalbum an, das aus 19 Songs besteht und in zwei Teile gegliedert ist. Der erste Teil wird am 27. Juni 2025 veröffentlicht, während der zweite Teil für 2026 geplant ist. Das Album erzählt die bewegende Geschichte eines Künstlers, der durch Leidenschaft, Verlust und Erlösung geht. Die Geschichte handelt von einem Künstler, der seinen kreativen „Stein“ entdeckt und ihm unermüdlich folgt, wobei er sich vom Rand seines Zuhauses inspirieren lässt. Ein verheerender Verlust, der mit einer globalen Krise in Verbindung steht, die von abtrünnigen Agenturen orchestriert wurde, zerbricht seine Welt und trübt seine Kreativität und seinen Frieden. Im Umgang mit seiner Trauer flieht er in ein fremdes Land, wo er kurzzeitig seine Kunst wiederbelebt, jedoch in Sucht und Besessenheit abrutscht. Bei der Reflexion über seine Arbeit sieht er Einsamkeit voraus und kehrt nach Hause zurück, während er sich fragt, ob seine Träume ihn zurückgehalten haben, während er einen transzendierenden Blick in die Zukunft erhascht.

Das Album stellt ein bedeutendes Kapitel für Transcendence dar, nachdem die Band Anfang des Jahres bei Cosmic Fire Records unter Vertrag genommen wurde. Die neueste Single The Edge Awaits zeigte die charakteristische Mischung aus komplexer Instrumentierung und emotionalem Geschichtenerzählen der Band und bereitete den Boden für Nothing Etched in Stone.

Aufgenommen, produziert und gemischt von Bart Rose im Fort Worth Sound, mit dem Mastering von Derek Taylor (Eniac Requiem), fängt Nothing Etched In Stone die Entwicklung von Transcendence ein und bleibt dabei den progressiven Metal-Wurzeln treu. Das Album präsentiert ein neues Gesangstalent, Brian Dixon (Resonance Theory, X Opus), der nach dem Weggang des ursprünglichen Sängers Greg Drew ins Boot geholt wurde. Dixon wurde von Travis Wills (Crimson Glory) empfohlen, der aufgrund anderer Verpflichtungen nicht teilnehmen konnte, aber Dixons Fähigkeit erkannte, die Vision der Band weiterzuführen.

Der Sänger Brian äußert sich dazu: “As a huge fan of the prior Transcendence releases, it really has been a fully rewarding experience to not only get to know and love the guys, but also immerse myself into the new material. Make no mistake, recording two albums worth of material was not a small or easy task, but it has been very fulfilling in so many ways. I couldn’t be more proud of the final product and prog fans worldwide should rejoice in the fact that a capable band is still releasing the classic sounds of our favorite influences.”

Der Gitarrist Jeff kommentiert: „Excited to be teamed up with Cosmic Fire Records, a company that truly seems to understand the nuances of the ever changing music industry. From a guitar standpoint, there were a ton of tracks that went into the making of this album, so I’m really happy that the material will see the light of day and have the opportunity to be shared with the world.“

Der Bassist Kirk erklärt: „Recording NEIS was a slow and methodical process. We learned a lot from Bart (producer & engineer) about how to make this album sonically the best that we could.“ Kirk fügt hinzu: “Our past recordings had more of a raw and live feel to them. A good time capsule to represent our beginnings.“

John Howser (Keys, Piano) teilt mit: „This record represents everything I’ve wanted to say as a musician. I’ve always gravitated to the album format of one cohesive story, and each song is a piece of the puzzle. Funny, but some of them really take on different.“

Derrek (Drums) behauptet: „Nothing Etched In Stone has been a journey forged in creativity, vision and pure sonic exploration. Writing, creating the instrumental sections, recording and mixing pushed us into uncharted territory. This is the result of real collaboration, intent and raw ability. I hope our creation takes our listeners on an incredible journey of their own.“ Derrek fährt fort: „I came in after the debut album was released. I had just three weeks to master the full set as we were set to open for the legendary Geoff Tate. I stayed true to the original tracks and it was a trial by fire, but it solidified my place in Transcendence.“

Transcendence werden mit ihrem neuen Werk Nothing Etched In Stone – Pt. I erneut ihren Platz unter den Größen des Progressive Metal festigen. Das Album verspricht eine klangliche Reise, die sowohl zum Nachdenken anregt als auch musikalisch komplex ist. Weitere Informationen, einschließlich Tracklisten und Neuigkeiten zu Pt. II, das 2026 erscheinen soll, werden in Kürze bekannt gegeben.