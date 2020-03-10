Stoned Jesus: dritte Etappe der Xth Anniversary Tour abgesagt

Die Doom/Stoner Metal Band Stoned Jesus aus der Ukraine hat die anlaufende dritte Etappe ihrer Xth Anniversary-Tour aufgrund der Coronavirus-Situation abgesagt. Die Band hat, laut Statement, gerade eine Grippe hinter sich und ist deshalb nicht bereit, sich einer neuen Ansteckungsbedrohung zu stellen. Eine Stoned Jesus Show soll ein kranker Ort sein, nicht aber ein Ort, um krank zu werden. Betroffen von der Absage sind die Konzerte in der Schweiz, Frankreich, Italien und Spanien. Die Band verspricht, die Termine auf einen späteren Zeitpunkt im Jahr zu verschieben, Genaueres dazu gibt es aber noch nicht. Behaltet für weitere Infos einfach die Facebook-Seite der Band im Auge: https://www.facebook.com/stonedjesusband/

Hier das Statement der Band:

Some bad news on this stormy Monday…

The third leg of Xth Anniversary Tour, which starts this week, consists of shows booked in Italy, France, Switzerland and Spain. These are FOUR countries out of FIVE affected by Coronavirus in Europe the most. Oh, and we should’ve landed in Germany, so it’s five out of five!

Taking into account that all three of us have just been through nasty seasonal flu, we’re pretty sure our immune systems are simply not ready to face the new threat – nor do we want to become a danger to our dearest fans. A Stoned Jesus show must remain ‚a sick place to be‘, not become ‚a place to get sick‚ 😉

Unfortunately we have no other choice but to POSTPONE our upcoming March dates. This is not something we decided overnight since we live off touring, but don’t worry, the rest of Xth Anniversary Tour stays intact. IT, SP, CH and FR – we’ll definitely see y’all later in the year.

Stay hydrated and wash your hands! Sorry and thanks for understanding