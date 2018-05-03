Stormwitch haben jüngst das Lyric Video für den neuen Song Songs Of Steel veröffentlicht, der auch der Albumopener des kommenden Albums Bound To The Witch ist – schaut es euch an.

Das kommende Album wurde von Marc Ayerle gemischt und gemastert und wird alte wie neue Fans zu begeistern wissen. Das Coverartwork stammt von Michael Vetter.

Stormwitchs neues Album Bound To The Witch wird am 29.06.2018 bei Massacre Records erscheinen und zusätzlich als limitiertes CD Digipak mit exklusiven Bonustracks sowie als limitierte Vinyl LP erhältlich sein. Hier kann man es bereits vorbestellen.

Stormwitch – Bound To The Witch

1. Songs Of Steel

2. Odins Ravens

3. The Choir Of The Dead

4. Bound To The Witch

5. Arya

6. Stormwitch

7. Life Is Not A Dream

8. King George

9. Ancient Times

10. The Ghost Of Mansfield Park

11. Nightingale

12. Stronger Than Heaven (Digipak Bonus)

13. Rats In The Attic (Digipak Bonus)

14. Priest Of Evil (Digipak Bonus)

Stormwitch live

26.05.2018 DE Hechingen – Discothek WOM

