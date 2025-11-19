Svalbard: veröffentlichen letzten Song „If We Could Still Be Saved“

Svalbard haben am 17. November ihren letzten Song If We Could Still Be Saved veröffentlicht.

Zu Beginn ihrer finalen UK-Headlinetour geben Svalbard zum letzten Mal Einblick in ihre Musik. In dem Track liefern die Mitglieder Serena Cherry, Liam Phelan, Mark Lilley und Matt Francis fünf Minuten herzzerreißenden Shoegaze und drückenden Post-Metal, der scharfe, bittere Klänge und schimmernde, üppige Melodien in gleichem Maße vereint. Sie verabschieden sich mit der rohen, überwältigenden Ehrlichkeit und dem genialen musikalischen Können, für das sie geschätzt werden.

Das Video zu If We Could Still Be Saved kann hier angesehen werden:

Der Song If We Could Still Be Saved kann hier gestreamt werden: https://Svalbard.bfan.link/if-we-could-still-be-saved

Serena Cherry äußerte sich dazu: „We spend most of our lives unaware of finality. Blissfully oblivious to when those musical notes played will be our last. So, when we can see an end in sight for something, it distorts the view. Like a funeral marked in your calendar a year in advance. Appreciation shows it’s sheepish face and whispers: ’sorry I took so long.‘ This is the last time we will release a song as Svalbard. Its a song not just heavy with riffs but heavy with sentiment, reflecting on our 15 years as a band. It’s also a parting gift to all of the people who have supported us. Think of it as the metal version of „Goodbye“ by the Spice Girls!“

