Sylosis: veröffentlichen psychologischen Banger „Lacerations“ aus ihrem kommenden Album

Sylosis haben ihre die dritte Single aus ihrem mit Spannung erwarteten Album The New Flesh veröffentlicht, das am 20. Februar über Nuclear Blast Records erscheint. The New Flesh wird als beeindruckendes Zeugnis zerstörerischer Riffs, prägnanter Melodien und raffinierter, brachialer Kraft gefeiert. Die neue Single, der psychologische Banger Lacerations, zeigt Sylosis auf dem Höhepunkt ihrer Karriere – vollgepackt mit hymnischen Hooks, messerscharf und höllisch heavy. Der Track vereint Brutalität und Ohrwurmcharakter in perfekter Symbiose.

Seht euch das Video zu Lacerations hier an:

Josh Middleton erklärte: „Lacerations has become a firm favourite amongst those that have heard the new record. After this song came together during the early stages of writing, I felt a huge sense of relief knowing that we had achieved our best song to date. I couldn’t get the chorus out of my head and that’s usually a good sign. Once we had this song under our belts we knew this album would a big step up in terms of our writing abilities.

Musically it calls back to some of the darker melancholic sounds from Edge Of The Earth or even The Supreme Oppressor but with a ton of heavy riffs in there. Lyrically, this song is about facing your own mortality and health anxiety. I think a lot of people can relate to spiralling out of control when they think something’s wrong and how differently you look at your life, and what matters most when confronted with those intrusive thoughts.“

Mehr Informationen zu Sylosis (inklusive der Tourdaten für 2026) und dem kommenden Album The New Flesh findet ihr hier:

Sylosis online:

https://www.facebook.com/Sylosis/

https://www.instagram.com/sylosisofficial/