Templeton Pek begrüßen 2018 mit einem Paukenschlag und veröffentlichen ihre zweite Single „The Awakening“, die einen weiteren Vorgeschmack auf das neue Album „Watching The World Come Undone“ (VÖ: 23. Februar) gibt!

Eine schnelle, melodische Hymne und insgesamt ein Song, der eine wichtige Botschaft vermittelt:

“The Awakening is a song that came about pretty quick in the process, it seemed to encapsulate the feeling at the time we wrote it. We were going through the beginnings of Brexit vote and lots of other world tension was escalating politically.

It has been a wake up call for a lot of people who are just sick of politicians and being lied to or ‘influenced,’ and as a by product seems to have actually got more people taking an interest in having their say, how their countries or cities are being run and actually using their votes or voices.”

Das Lyric Video zu “The Awakening”:

Vorbestellen könnt ihr das neue Album HIER

