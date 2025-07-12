Terminal Sleep: unterschreiben bei Nuclear Blast Records und veröffentlichen Musikvideo zur neuen Single „They Circle Below“

Die Metalcore-Band Terminal Sleep aus Melbourne gibt mit Stolz bekannt, dass sie einen Vertrag bei Nuclear Blast Records unterschrieben hat. Gegründet im Jahr 2022 und während der Pandemie geformt, steht die Band zu ihrem kraftvollen Stil, der eine Mischung aus harter Musik darstellt und Themen wie Selbstermächtigung, Geschlechtergleichheit sowie die Bedeutung von psychischer Gesundheit behandelt. Diese Botschaft, die Musik mit Substanz verkörpert, ist nur eine Facette dessen, was die Fans erwarten können, neben dem Ruf, explosive Live-Auftritte zu liefern. Das vergangene Jahr war sehr turbulent. Terminal Sleep sind mit Bands wie Counterparts, Speed, Kublai Khan, Harmsway und Gates To Hell aufgetreten und haben zudem mehrere Festivals zu ihrem intensiven Lebenslauf hinzufügt.

Terminal Sleep äußern sich dazu: „It is a privilege to be welcomed into the family amongst so many legendary bands we grew up listening to, and fresh new bands we have on repeat. We could not be more excited to bring in the new era of Terminal Sleep with Tommy and the whole team at Nuclear Blast!“

Tommy Jones, American Label Manager & A&R bei Nuclear Blast, kommentiert: “Last year a pal of mine hit me with a link and said ‚check this out‘. It was to a few unreleased songs by Terminal Sleep from Melbourne, Australia. One listen and a bit of research and I was all the way in! Last January, I saw the TS crew from down under in Hamburg Germany …and holy hopping kangaroos, I was completely blown away! Bec was in full on beastmode and I thought she was going to eliminate the entire room. A must see. I am ecstatic to usher in Terminal Sleep to the worldwide Nuclear Blast family! LFG, don’t sleep!”

Am 09. Juli präsentierten Terminal Sleep ihre neue eigenständige Single They Circle Below. Der Track und das Musikvideo bieten ein frenetisches Erlebnis, das zwischen Grooves und Headbanging schwankt und perfekt in ihre Fusion aus Metal und Hardcore verpackt ist. They Circle Below wurde in den Chameleon Studios in Sydney, Australien, aufgenommen. Der Track wurde von Elliott Gallart produziert, engineered und gemixt, während Brad Boatright das Mastering bei Audioseige übernahm. Das Musikvideo, das von Jack Fontes (Fonte Visuals) inszeniert wurde, kann hier angesehen werden:

Die Sängerin von Terminal Sleep, Bec Thorwesten, erklärt: „The song explores the journey of navigating one’s self-doubt and the drowning pressure of self-set expectations; overcoming mental turmoil and the only way out being through.“

Terminal Sleep sind:

Bec Thorwesten | Gesang

Todd Tombleson | Schlagzeug

William Robinson | Gitarre

Dustin Santos | Bass

