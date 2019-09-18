The Black Dahlia Murder: ‚Deflorate‘ Vinyl Re-issue ab sofort erhältlich

Am 4. Oktober werden The Black Dahlia Murder einen Vinyl Re-Issue ihres Deflorate Albums via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Nachstehend findet ihr eine Übersicht über alle Versionen, bestellt euch eure Kopien ab sofort hier vor: eu.kingsroadmerch.com

Deflorate vinyl re-issues:

– „Sacrificial Seal Teal“ – opaque teal marbled vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

– „Sandstorm Sky Blue“ – clear w/ blue smoke vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

– „Astral Travel Yellow“ – transparent yellow w/ black smoke vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– clear steel blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– pastel orange beige marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– auburn marbled vinyl (Impericon exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– clear w/ red / yellow splatter vinyl (EU webshop exclusive – limited to 100 copies)

– sulphur yellow marbled vinyl (EU webshop exclusive – limited to 100 copies)

The Black Dahlia Murder sind derzeit auf Tour durch die USA mit Black Label Society und Alien Weaponry.

The Black Dahlia Murder Tourdaten

w/ Black Label Society, Alien Weaponry

Sept. 18 – The Black Sheep – Colorado Springs, CO

Sept. 19 – Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM

Sept. 21 – Dos Amigos – Odessa, TX

Sept. 22 – House Of Blues – Houston, TX

Sept. 23 – Varsity Theatre – Baton Rouge, LA

Sept. 24 – Growlers – Memphis, TN **

Sept. 25 – Fayetteville Town Center – Fayetteville, AR

Sept. 26 – Leftys – Des Moines, IA **

Sept. 27 – St. Croix Casino – Turtle Lake, WI

Sept. 28 – The Apollo Theatre – Belvidere, IL

Sept. 29 – The Loft – Lansing, MI **

Sept. 30 – Elements – Kitchener, ON

Oct. 1 – House of Blues – Cleveland, OH

Oct. 2 – Appalachian Wireless Arena – Pikeville, KY

Oct. 3 – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center – Harrisonburg, PA **

Oct. 4 – House Of Blues – Boston, MA

Oct. 5 – The Wellmont Theater – Montclair, NJ

Oct. 6 – Canal Club – Richmond, VA **

Oct. 7 – New Brookland Tavern – West Columbia, SC **

Oct. 8 – Revolution Live – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Oct. 9 – 1904 Music Hall – Jacksonville, FL **

Oct. 10 – Club LA – Destin, FL

Oct. 11 – Victory North – Savannah, GA **

**=The Black Dahlia Murder only

The Black Dahlia Murder Tourdaten

w/ Black Label Society, Toke

Oct. 12 – Piedmont Hall – Greensboro, NC

Oct. 13 – The Tarheel Concert Lounge – Jacksonville, NC

