Am 18. Mai werden The Black Dahlia Murder exklusive, limitierte LP-Re-issues von Everblack, Ritual und Unhallowed via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Nachstehend eine Übersicht über alle Versionen. Ab sofort vorbestellbar bei EMP oder eBay.
Everblack LP re-issue
–180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
–violet blue/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)
–purple / black ‚A/B side‘ melt vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
–purple / black & white splatter vinyl (Ebay exclusive – limited to 120 copies)
–lilac marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
–clear lavender marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
–white vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 1000 copies)
–opaque purple marble vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 500 copies)
–grape candy purple / black split vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 500 copies)
Ritual LP re-issue
–180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
–swamp green marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)
–gold / black splattered vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
–transparent light-green / black & white splattered vinyl (Ebay exclusive – limited to 120 copies)
–gold / silver splattered vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
–olive green marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
–metallic gold vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 1000 copies)
–metallic gold / translucent green split vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 500 copies)
–clear w/ white & green smoky swirls vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 500 copies)
Unhallowed LP re-issue
–180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
–silver / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)
–black / white & grey splattered vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
–grey/ black splattered vinyl (Ebay exclusive – limited to 120 copies)
–transparent sea-green vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
–clear / white & turquoise splattered vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
–sea glass vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 1000 copies)
–smoke / white split vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 500 copies)
–clear w/ white smoky swirls vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 500 copies)
The Black Dahlia Murder haben des Weiteren ein brandneues Video zu Kings Of The Night World von ihrem aktuellen Album Nightbringers veröffentlicht. Abgedreht wurde das Video von Wretcheds Marshall Wieczorek, ansehen könnt ihr euch das gute Teil hier.
The Black Dahlia Murder live in Europa:
Aug. 8 – Josefov, Czech Republic – Brutal Assault Festival
Aug. 9 – Poznan, Poland – Pod Minoga
Aug. 10 – Schlotheim, Germany – Party San Open Air
Aug. 11 – Leeuwarden, Netherlands – Into The Grave afterparty
Aug. 12 – Courtrai, Belgium – Alcatraz Metal Festival
Aug. 14 – Berlin, Germany – Musik & Frieden
Aug. 15 – Essen, Germany – Turock
Aug. 16 – Dinkelsbuehl, Germany – Summer Breeze
Aug. 18 – Saint-Nolff, France – Motocultor Festival
Aug. 19 – Zurich, Switzerland – Dynamo
Aug. 20 – Milan, Italy – Circolo Magnolia
Aug. 22 – Hamburg, Germany – Logo
Aug. 23 – Andernach, Germany – Death Feast
Aug. 24 – Spital am Semmering, Austria – Kaltenbach Open Air
Aug. 25 – Worrstadt, Germany – Neuborn Open Air
