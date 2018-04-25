Am 18. Mai werden The Black Dahlia Murder exklusive, limitierte LP-Re-issues von Everblack, Ritual und Unhallowed via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Nachstehend eine Übersicht über alle Versionen. Ab sofort vorbestellbar bei EMP oder eBay.

Everblack LP re-issue

–180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

–violet blue/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

–purple / black ‚A/B side‘ melt vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

–purple / black & white splatter vinyl (Ebay exclusive – limited to 120 copies)

–lilac marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

–clear lavender marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

–white vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 1000 copies)

–opaque purple marble vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

–grape candy purple / black split vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

Ritual LP re-issue

–180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

–swamp green marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

–gold / black splattered vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

–transparent light-green / black & white splattered vinyl (Ebay exclusive – limited to 120 copies)

–gold / silver splattered vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

–olive green marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

–metallic gold vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 1000 copies)

–metallic gold / translucent green split vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

–clear w/ white & green smoky swirls vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

Unhallowed LP re-issue

–180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

–silver / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

–black / white & grey splattered vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

–grey/ black splattered vinyl (Ebay exclusive – limited to 120 copies)

–transparent sea-green vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

–clear / white & turquoise splattered vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

–sea glass vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 1000 copies)

–smoke / white split vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

–clear w/ white smoky swirls vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

The Black Dahlia Murder haben des Weiteren ein brandneues Video zu Kings Of The Night World von ihrem aktuellen Album Nightbringers veröffentlicht. Abgedreht wurde das Video von Wretcheds Marshall Wieczorek, ansehen könnt ihr euch das gute Teil hier.

The Black Dahlia Murder live in Europa:

Aug. 8 – Josefov, Czech Republic – Brutal Assault Festival

Aug. 9 – Poznan, Poland – Pod Minoga

Aug. 10 – Schlotheim, Germany – Party San Open Air

Aug. 11 – Leeuwarden, Netherlands – Into The Grave afterparty

Aug. 12 – Courtrai, Belgium – Alcatraz Metal Festival

Aug. 14 – Berlin, Germany – Musik & Frieden

Aug. 15 – Essen, Germany – Turock

Aug. 16 – Dinkelsbuehl, Germany – Summer Breeze

Aug. 18 – Saint-Nolff, France – Motocultor Festival

Aug. 19 – Zurich, Switzerland – Dynamo

Aug. 20 – Milan, Italy – Circolo Magnolia

Aug. 22 – Hamburg, Germany – Logo

Aug. 23 – Andernach, Germany – Death Feast

Aug. 24 – Spital am Semmering, Austria – Kaltenbach Open Air

Aug. 25 – Worrstadt, Germany – Neuborn Open Air

http://www.tbdmofficial.com

http://www.facebook.com/theblackdahliamurderofficial

http://twitter.com/bdmmetal

https://instagram.com/theblackdahliamurder_official

Kommentare

Kommentare