The Callous Daoboys: haben neues Lyric-Video zu „Full Moon Guidance“ veröffentlicht

Die sechsköpfige Band The Callous Daoboys lädt euch zur großen Eröffnung des Museum Of Failure ein und bringt ihr lang erwartetes neues Album I Don’t Want To See You In Heaven über MNRK Heavy raus. Im Vorfeld konnten die Besucher die Exponate Two-Headed Trout/The Demon Of Unreality Limping Like A Dog, Lemon und zuletzt Distracted By The Mona Lisa erleben.

Das neue Lyric-Video zu Full Moon Guidance könnt ihr hier ansehen:

Jackie sagt dazu: „The process of putting this album together has been incredibly rewarding, from writing riffs with Carson in his room to hearing the full thing mixed and mastered for the first time. It’s a pretty monumental step forward, both for us as a band and for each of us individually as musicians. These songs pushed us to our limits and I think that really shines through.“

Amber ergänzt: “This record feels like the natural culmination of everything we’ve been building toward since the beginning of this band. It feels a blend of all of us—our spirits, what we love, what we live for, and what we work for. Releasing it now is especially meaningful, and we hope it resonates with you as much as it’s been a labor of love for us.”

I Don’t Want To See You In Heaven ist ab sofort auf allen Streaming Plattformen verfügbar.

Unser Time For Metal Redakteur Christian D. konnte schon in das neue Album reinhören und hat 8,8 von 10 Punkten vergeben. Hier kommt ihr zu seinem Review: