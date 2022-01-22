The Halo Effect: Göteborgs neues Kraftpaket veröffentlicht zweite Single „Feel What I Believe“

Nach über 1 Million Plays für ihre Debütsingle Shadowminds meldet sich die größte Überraschung der Metal-Szene des Jahres 2021 mit einer weiteren Single und einem Video zurück.

Mit vereinten Kräften als Songwriting-Genies und den Rifflords Of Sweden liefern sie mit der neuen Hit-Single Feel What I Believe das, wonach sich die Fans schon seit einem Jahrzehnt sehnen.

Jesper Strömblad von In Flames (1990-2010), Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity), Peter Iwers (In Flames 1997-2016), Daniel Svensson (In Flames 1998-2015) und Niclas Engelin (In Flames 1997-98/2011-) haben sich zusammengetan, um die Göteborger Szene aufzumischen.

Die Band kommentiert den Song wie folgt:

“Feel What I Believe is basically about how it felt growing up and discovering extreme metal in our late teens. Delving into something that was both frightening and alluring at the same time. And having that as the sole focus as you started playing in a band and in essence decided who you wanted to be. That confidence and laser focus is what still fascinates me I love that this somehow endured over the years. This is basically us at 19 screaming How Don’t You Understand This?. And even if people around us didn’t get it at the time at least they could see our passion for it and that’s what this song is about.

The video is also reminiscent of the videos we saw growing up. A bunch of long haired people in an abandoned warehouse playing loud music while trying to look cool basically. What we did here though is bring it to another level thanks to Theo Gabay and his amazing team. I love that it captures the vibe of us playing and really enjoying what we do. Also it looks spectacular. Enjoy!“

Der ursprüngliche Gedanke hinter The Halo Effect war, zurück zu den Wurzeln zu gehen und den klassischen Göteborg-Sound zu erforschen, und genau das ist der Band gelungen. Ihre neue Interpretation des kultigen Sounds wird Fans des klassischen Melodeath-Sounds sicher gefallen.

Die Band hat außerdem ihre erste Tournee angekündigt, bei der sie die schwedischen Death-Metal-Berserker Amon Amarth und die US-Thrasher Machine Head bei 31 Terminen in Europa und Großbritannien sowie bei einigen ersten Festivals begleiten wird.

Die Band kommentiert: „We could not be more excited to partner with Cobra Agency for our first tour of Europe together with metal giants Amon Amarth and Machine Head. Working together with people who are passionate about the road, the crews, the bands and the fans means a lot to us and doing this together is something we very much look forward to. See you in Sept/Oct!„

European Tour 2022



11.06. SE SWEDEN ROCK

05.08. DE WACKEN OPEN AIR



Amon Amarth, Machine Head /W The Halo Effect

08.09. UK Nottingham – Arena

09.09. UK Cardiff – Arena

10.09. UK London – Wembley Arena

12.09. UK Manchester – Arena

13.09. IE Dublin – 3 Arena

16.09. CH Zurich – Hallenstadion

17.09. AT Vienna – Stadthalle

18.09. PL Krakow – Tauron Arena

20.09. EST Tallinn – Saku Arena

21.09. FIN Helsinki – Ice Hall

23.09. N Oslo – Spektrum

24.09. S Stockholm – Hovet

26.09. DK Copenhagen – Forum Black Box

27.09. DE Hamburg – Barclays Arena

28.09. DE Frankfurt – Festhalle

30.09. DE Oberhausen – König Pilsener Arena

01.10. DE Berlin – Velodrom

02.10. NL Amsterdam – Afas Live

04.10. IT Milano – Lorenzini District

06.10. ES Barcelona – Sant Jordi

07.10. ES Madrid – Vistalegre

08.10. ES La Coruna – Coliseum

09.10. P Lisbon – Campo Pequeno

12.10. FR Paris – Zenith

14.10. DE Munich – Olympiahalle

15.10. DE Leipzig – Arena

16.10. CZ Prague – Tipsport Arena

18.10. HU Budapest – Barba Negra

20.10. LUX Esch zur Alzette – Rockhal

21.10. BE Brussels – Forest National

22.10. DE Stuttgart – Schleyerhalle