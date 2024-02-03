The Halo Effect: veröffentlichen Video zur brandneuen Single „Become Surrender“

Göteborgs Finest sind zurück!

The Halo Effect präsentieren ihren Fans mit Become Surrender eine brandneue Single. Der Track ist schon seit einiger Zeit ein fester Bestandteil ihrer Liveshows und hat sich schnell zu einem Fan-Favoriten entwickelt.

Es ist ein facettenreicher Song mit halsbrecherischen Riffs, groovenden Drums und wunderschönen Melodien, der euch in seinen Bann ziehen wird.

Mikael Stanne kommentiert: „Become Surrender was written and recorded during the Days Of The Lost sessions, but for some reason we left it out of the album. It has been something we have played during festivals and on our tours and the response has been nothing short of fantastic, so we decided to release it in the interim before we start rolling out singles for the second album. The video was shot during our sold out show at Pustervik here in our hometown of Gothenburg in front of a few of our closest friends and hopefully the joy and love we felt in the room that night shines through. It’s a song about perseverance over distance and not giving in to despair or doubt. Turn it up!”

Seht euch das Video zu Become Surrender hier an:

Hört euch den Song auf allen Plattformen an: https://thehaloeffect.bfan.link/bssg.ema

The Halo Effect werden sich ihren Landsleuten von Meshuggah auf ihrer Frühjahrstour 2024 anschließen. Lasst euch diese Termine nicht entgehen!

07.03. HU Budapest – Barba Negra

08.03. CZ Prague – Forum Karlin

11.03. DE Wiesbaden – Schlachthof

12.03. DE Hamburg – Grosse Freiheit

15.03. PL Warsaw – Stodola

16.03. DE Berlin – Columbiahalle

17.03. PL Krakow – Studio

19.03. DE Munich – Tonhalle

20.03. IT Milan – Alcatraz

21.03. CH Lausanne – Salle Métropole

23.03. ES Bilbao – Santana 27

24.03. ES Madrid – La Riviera

25.03. ES Barcelona – Razzmatazz

28.03. DE Cologne – Palladium

The Halo Effect sind:

Niclas Engelin | Gitarre

Jesper Strömblad | Gitarre

Mikael Stanne | Gesang

Peter Iwers | Bass

Daniel Svensson | Schlagzeug

The Halo Effect online:

https://www.facebook.com/thehaloeffectse

https://www.instagram.com/thehaloeffectse/