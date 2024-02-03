The Halo Effect: veröffentlichen Video zur brandneuen Single „Become Surrender“

Göteborgs Finest sind zurück!
The Halo Effect präsentieren ihren Fans mit Become Surrender eine brandneue Single. Der Track ist schon seit einiger Zeit ein fester Bestandteil ihrer Liveshows und hat sich schnell zu einem Fan-Favoriten entwickelt.
Es ist ein facettenreicher Song mit halsbrecherischen Riffs, groovenden Drums und wunderschönen Melodien, der euch in seinen Bann ziehen wird.
Mikael Stanne kommentiert: „Become Surrender was written and recorded during the Days Of The Lost sessions, but for some reason we left it out of the album. It has been something we have played during festivals and on our tours and the response has been nothing short of fantastic, so we decided to release it in the interim before we start rolling out singles for the second album. The video was shot during our sold out show at Pustervik here in our hometown of Gothenburg in front of a few of our closest friends and hopefully the joy and love we felt in the room that night shines through. It’s a song about perseverance over distance and not giving in to despair or doubt. Turn it up!”
Seht euch das Video zu Become Surrender hier an:
Hört euch den Song auf allen Plattformen an: https://thehaloeffect.bfan.link/bssg.ema
The Halo Effect werden sich ihren Landsleuten von Meshuggah auf ihrer Frühjahrstour 2024 anschließen. Lasst euch diese Termine nicht entgehen!
07.03. HU Budapest – Barba Negra
08.03. CZ Prague – Forum Karlin
11.03. DE Wiesbaden – Schlachthof
12.03. DE Hamburg – Grosse Freiheit
15.03. PL Warsaw – Stodola
16.03. DE Berlin – Columbiahalle
17.03. PL Krakow – Studio
19.03. DE Munich – Tonhalle
20.03. IT Milan – Alcatraz
21.03. CH Lausanne – Salle Métropole
23.03. ES Bilbao – Santana 27
24.03. ES Madrid – La Riviera
25.03. ES Barcelona – Razzmatazz
28.03. DE Cologne – Palladium
The Halo Effect sind:
Niclas Engelin | Gitarre
Jesper Strömblad | Gitarre
Mikael Stanne | Gesang
Peter Iwers | Bass
Daniel Svensson | Schlagzeug
The Halo Effect online:
https://www.facebook.com/thehaloeffectse
https://www.instagram.com/thehaloeffectse/