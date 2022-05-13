The Hu: veröffentlichen neue Single „This Is Mongol“ inkl. Musikvideo als Vorgeschmack auf ihr kommendes zweites Studioalbum

Die mongolische Rockband The Hu hat heute ihre neue Single This Is Mongol veröffentlicht. Ein Vorgeschmack auf ihr zweites offizielles Studioalbum, das noch in diesem Jahr über Better Noise Music erscheinen soll. Mit This Is Mongol verbinden The Hu die Welt mit der mongolischen Kultur und ihren einzigartigen Grundwerten: Der Erhaltung der Natur und der spirituellen Verbindung mit der Erde. Diese Grundwerte werden auch in ihrem neuen, offiziellen Video zu This Is Mongol, das ebenfalls heute veröffentlicht wurde, in vollem Umfang gezeigt. Die tiefgehenden Texte widmen sich dem mongolischen Volk, während sich die Band Wohlstand und Frieden für alle wünscht. Nachdem ihr Debütalbum The Gereg 2019 auf Platz 1 der World Album und Top New Artist Charts gelandet ist, freuen sich The Hu darauf, endlich neue Musik für ihre Fans zu veröffentlichen. Die Band befindet sich derzeit auf ihrer US Black Thunder Tour und hat kürzlich auf dem Coachella Festival gespielt, wo sie von den Kritikern hoch gelobt wurde. Später im Sommer werden sie außerdem mit Five Finger Death Punch und Megadeth auf US-Tour gehen. Das Video zu This Is Mongol gibt es hier zu sehen:

Sänger und Tumur-Huur-Spieler Jaya kommentiert: “We shot in the Mojave Desert, Nevada and the environment reminded us of Gobi Desert in Mongolia. We enjoyed shooting the video, which happened during our tour and gave us a little break to reminisce about home. The song perfectly matched the environment we made the video in. It was one of the best memories we created as a band and it was special because our producer Dashka was with us to oversee the whole process.”

Morin Khuur (Pferdekopfgeige) Spieler und Sänger Enkush über ihre kommende Tour mit Five Finger Death Punch und Megadeath, “We grew up listening to Megadeath and can’t express how much they have inspired and motivated us to do what we love every day, so you can only imagine our excitement for our next tour with them. Everybody knows Megadeath is one of the four biggest trailblazers in thrash metal and to be performing with a modern band such as FFDP is truly going to be legendary. Although it will be our first time performing with them, we will bring our A-game on this tour.”

Produzent Dashka freut sich darüber, mehr über ihre mongolischen Wurzeln zu erzählen: “Creating this song meant so much to me. We are announcing our arrival through music and specifically through this song. In these uncertain times, I hope we are bringing positivity, empowerment and strength to fight for better days.”

In den letzten Monaten hat die Band in ihrer Heimat der Mongolei neues Material aufgenommen und die Fans auf ihrem YouTube-Kanal mit Updates aus dem Studio versorgt. Während ihrer aktuellen US-Headliner-Tournee hat die Band bereits neue Musik ihres zweiten Albums angeteasert.

Morin Khuur Spieler und Sänger Gala über die Album Recording Prozesse, “Our second album was recorded during Covid lockdown, where we used the time to put our best effort and astounding amount of energy to focus on the work. Therefore, it is our hope to present our listeners with unique songs that have their own characteristics.”

Temka (Tovshuur und Hintergrundgesang) über das kommendes Album, “The new album has great quality, composition, melody and overall it is sensational. The lyrics that Dashka wrote consist of our traditional values, virtues and wisdom of our ancestors. Our fans can expect to hear and feel the messages we try to deliver through our songs, such as love and respect for parental love, the importance of sustainability and cultural heritage. We can’t wait for our fans to listen and enjoy our second album and are excited to be performing for fans whom we have yet to meet. We will see you very soon and send our regards to our fans all over the world!”

Im letzten Herbst tourte die Band als Headliner durch Nordamerika. Dabei kam es zu einer Wiedervereinigung mit Frontfrau Lzzy Hale, die als Special Guest bei Song Of Women auf ihrem Debütalbum The Gereg zu hören ist. Zusätzlich spielten The Hu auch eine Reihe von hochkarätigen Festival-Terminen, darunter Austin City Limits, Outside Lands, Rocklahoma, Inkcarceration. Zudem wirkten The Hu auf Metallica’s Special 30th Anniversary Black Album mit, für das sie ihre Coverversion des Songs Through The Never beisteuerten. Dabei teilten sie sich die Trackliste mit einigen der größten Namen der Musikszene – Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Yo-Yo Ma, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, J Balvin with the Neptunes, Weezer und vielen mehr, die ihre eigenen Interpretationen der Songs die ursprünglich auf dem legendären Album erschienen waren, zum Besten gaben.

