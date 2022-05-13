Five Finger Death Punch: kündigen neues Album „AfterLife“ für den 19.08. an & veröffentlichen neuen Song „Iou“

Nach der Veröffentlichung ihrer aktuellen Single AfterLife kündigen Five Finger Death Punch heute ihr gleichnamiges neues Album für den 19. August 2022 an. AfterLife kann ab sofort überall vorbestellt werden. Außerdem veröffentlicht die Band mit Iou heute einen weiteren Track vom kommenden Album inkl. Lyric-Video, welches einen kleinen Einblick in das Metaverse-Projekt bietet, an dem die Band gearbeitet hat. Die interaktive virtuelle Welt wurde mit der nahezu fotorealistischen Unreal Engine entwickelt und wird in naher Zukunft eine Erweiterung der bestehenden Fanclub-App darstellen.

“AfterLife was hands down my favorite record to make” sagt 5FDP-Gitarrist Zoltan Bathory und fährt fort: “It is our ninth album so at this point, we have legions of loyal fans, and our signature sound is more than established. It became its own island, our ground zero we operate from and we can always come back to. So when we started this record, there was an excitement of impending musical adventures, we knew we could step away as far as we wanted to, there was a freedom of truly “anything goes.” This resulted in an album that is way more diverse than our previous ones, while it feels more unified, because there is a framework of overarching stories in Ivan’s lyrics and interconnecting musical motifs between songs. It was not planned as a concept album, but we were so hyper-focused on painting a complete picture, it somehow feels like one… We are very proud of it and are just as impatient as the fans waiting for the release, can’t wait to share it.”

AfterLife ist der mit Spannung erwartete Nachfolger ihres 2020 erschienenen Albums F8 das weltweit auf Platz 1 der Rockcharts landete und in die Top 10 der Mainstream-Charts in den USA, Österreich, Australien, Kanada, Finnland, Deutschland, Schweden, der Schweiz, Großbritannien und weiteren Ländern einstieg (#2 in den offiziellen deutschen Charts, #2 in Österreich und #2 in der Schweiz). AfterLife wird als CD, Digital, Vinyl und Kassette erhältlich sein. Das vollständige Tracklisting zum neuen Album gibt es weiter unten.

Exklusiv von der Band ausgewähltes AfterLife Vinyl, Merchandise Artikel und Sammlerstücke in limitierter Auflage können ab heute in den offiziellen Band- und Label-Stores vorbestellt werden. Hinzu kommen ein limitiertes Vinyl Box Set und ein CD Box, die exklusiv bei EMP erhältlich sein werden, sowie weitere limitierte Vinyl Varianten, die ab heute exklusiv bei EMP, Napalm und Nuclear Blast vorbestellt werden können.

Letzten Monat veröffentlichte die Band die erste offizielle Single und den Titeltrack des kommenden Studioalbums. Loudwire bezeichnete ihn als “hard-hitting rock radio gem you’d hope for from 5FDP, starting with a solitary atmospheric guitar lick, giving way to bullet-like drums and a fleshed out full band assault brimming with energy and a pulsing low end.”. Ihr langjähriger Produzent, Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Skillet) übernahm auch dieses Mal wieder die Arbeiten für das neunte und bis dato wohl abwechslungsreichste Album der Band aus Las Vegas.

Die Band kündigte kürzlich zudem ihre kommende US-Headline Tour an, die von Live Nation durchgeführt werden wird. Die Tour startet am 19. August und wird über 30 Shows umfassen. Mit dabei sind die Rock-Ikonen von Megadeth. Außerdem werden die Label Kollegen von The Hu und Fire From The Gods das Line-Up vervollständigen und versprechen eine facettenreiche Nacht voll intensiver Heavy Rock Musik. In Europa werden 5FDP bereits im Sommer live zu sehen sein, inkl. Auftritten im deutschsprachigen Raum auf dem Nova Rock Festival, dem Download Festival und dem Frauenfeld Open Air. Hinzu kommen zwei weitere Headline Shows in Berlin und Mönchengladbach. Eine Übersicht aller EU-Tour Dates gibt es weiter unten.

Afterlife Tracklist:

1. Welcome To The Circus

2. Afterlife

3. Times Like These

4. Roll Dem Bones

5. Pick Up Behind You

6. Judgment Day

7. Iou

8. Thanks For Asking

9. Blood And Tar

10. All I Know

11. Gold Gutter

12. The End

Five Finger Death Punch Upcoming European Tour Dates

Sun June 12 – Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock Festival 2022

Tue June 14 – Mönchengladbach, Germany – SparkassenPark

Wed June 15 – Berlin, Germany – Wuhlheide

Fri June 17 – Clisson, France – Hellfest 2022

Sat June 18 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting 2022

Mon June 20 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Rotterdam Ahoy

Wed June 22 – Prague, Czech Republic – Letiště Letňany / Letňany Airport

Fri June 24 – Hockenheim, Germany – Download Germany 2022

Sat June 25 – Oslo, Norway – Tons Of Rock 2022

Mon June 27 – Sandviken, Sweden – Göransson Arena

Tue June 28 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Wed June 29 – Frauenfeld, Switzerland – Grosse Allmend

Sat July 2 – Belgrade, Serbia – Tašmajdan

Sun July 3 – Sofia, Bulgaria – Hills Of Rock Festival 2022

Tue July 5 – Budapest, Hungary – Papp László Budapest Sportaréna

Wed July 6 – Warsaw, Poland – COS Torwar

Thu July 7-Sat July 9 – Oulu, Finland – Rock In The City Oulu 2022

Fri July 8 – Tampere, Finland – HAKAMETSÄ PARKING AREA

