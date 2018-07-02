Nachdem sie mit ihrem letztjährigen Überraschungshit »Amber Galactic«, das zudem für einen schwedischen Grammy nominiert wurde, die Rockwelt im Sturm erobert und nach ihrer atemberaubenden ersten Europa-Tournee offene Münder hinterlassen hatten, hat die schwedische Classic/Progressive Rock Supergroup THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA ihr ungeduldig erwartetes nächstes Album, »Sometimes The World Ain’t Enough«, heute via Nuclear Blast veröffentlicht.

Das Album wurde von Boris Kaiser, Chefredakteur des deutschen ROCK HARD als „das Sommer-Album des Jahres“ deklariert.

Wie bereits sein Vorgänger erreichte das Album hohe Positionen in den Soundchecks verschiedener europäischer Magazine:

AARDSCHOK (NL) – album of the month

ROCK HARD (GER) – album of the month

ROCK HARD (FR) – album of the month

SWEDEN ROCK (SWE) – album of the month

ECLIPSED (GER) – #2

METAL HAMMER (GER) – #2

ROCK IT (GER) – #2

POWERMETAL.DE (GER) – #3

DEAF FOREVER (GER) – #5

Eine Nachricht von der Brücke: „Do you know what THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA went through to get here? Curses, omens and maledictions. Dust storms and hordes of locusts. It‘s a wonder that they made it. But nothing stops a bunch of melancholic Swedes except for the Swedes themselves. And they don‘t want to be stopped. They want to conquer the world. And with their new album, »Sometimes the World Ain‘t Enough«, they might just have a chance.

Combining all the depressed longing, the desperate yearning, the unfulfilled wishes they‘ve all carried around for decades, they have finally managed to open a gate to another dimension with »Sometimes the World Ain‘t Enough«, a place where the champagne is stronger, all the females are undercover space commanders in evening gowns and pearl necklaces, and even their cats want to bite you. Ouch, says THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA, unperturbed, and carry on spreading their gospel of classic rock, content that they finally are where they‘ve always wanted to be.

’Cause we all need a dimension to call home.“

Seht die drei Singles/Musikvideos des Albums hier:

‚This Time‘: https://youtu.be/9QdHI0if_xk

‚Lovers In The Rain‘: https://youtu.be/f7zcmpdg0so

‚Turn To Miami‘: https://youtu.be/CVtMiXEg2CI

Heute wird die Band zudem eine exklusive Album-Release-Show im prestigeträchtigen ABBA Museum in Stockholm, Schweden spielen.

Vor der Show wird die Band im Stockholmer Sound Pollution Shop eine Autogrammstunde abhalten.

Datum: 29. Juni 2018

Zeit: 17.30 CEST

Ort: Stora Nygatan 18, Gamla Stan – Stockholm

Das Konzert beginnt um 20.00 CEST im ABBA Museum im Djurgårdsvägen 68, Stockholm.

Die Band dazu: „We are beyond excited to announce this very exclusive acoustic show and releaseparty at the ABBA-museum. ABBA has meant a great deal to this band and we feel very honored. The venue inside the museum is called Pophouse and has the perfect setting for an intimate show. We will perform new songs as well as songs from our 3 previous albums. In order to enter the show, come see us at Sound Pollution in Gamla Stan at 17:30, to get your exclusive NFO Air boarding ticket. Our new album »Sometimes The World Ain’t Enough«, will of course be available and will be signed by the band. Looking forward to see you there! Do not miss out on this, it will be a night to remember!“

Trailer 1 seht Ihr hier: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7d9X0i5S5o

Seht den zweiten Trailer hier: https://youtu.be/oxRduJiIISs

Den dritten Trailer gibt es hier: https://youtu.be/zmYS5YsydIE

Der vierte Trailer kann hier gesehen werden: https://youtu.be/XJN0QLIa6t4

Bestellt »Sometimes The World Ain’t Enough« jetzt: http://nblast.de/TNFOWorldAintEnough



Wie auch schon »Amber Galactic« (2017) wird auch dieses Album mit zwei verschiedenen Covers (siehe oben) für die regulären und limitierten Formate erhältlich sein.

Das Album enthält 12 brandneue Songs. Die limitierte Erstauflage im CD-Digipack sowie die Vinyl-Version beinhalten einen exklusiven Bonus Track. Die japanische Version weist zudem einen weiteren Bonus Track auf.

Des Weiteren sind die Tickets für die ausgedehnte Europa-Tour im Winter 2018 ab sofort im Vorverkauf.

Sometimes The World Ain’t Enough

01. This Time

02. Turn To Miami

03. Paralyzed

04. Sometimes The World Ain’t Enough

05. Moments Of Thunder

06. Speedwagon

07. Lovers In The Rain

08. Can’t Be That Bad

09. Pretty Thing Closing In

10. Barcelona

11. Winged And Serpentine

12. The Last Of The Independent Romantics

Limited edition digipack CD & Vinyl bonus track

13. Marjorie

Japanese Bonus Track

14. Pacific Priestess

»Sometimes The World Ain’t Enough« wurde erneut von der Band selbst produziert und wurde im Handsome Hard Music / Larsson Music Studio sowie im Nordic Sound Lab in Sakra, Schweden aufgenommen. Den Mix übernahm Bandmitglied Sebastian Forslund (Gitarre/Percussion) und fürs Mastering zeichnet Thomas ”Plec” Johansson im The Panic Room verantwortlich.

Schon bald wird THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA aus dem Orbit herab in Eure Städte kommen. Die Orte, die ihr dachtet zu kennen, werden für eine ganz besondere Nacht zu einem Ort der Sünde, wo der Champagner so richtig knallt, der Einsatz höher ist und alle Frauen Undercover Space Commander sind. Zudem werden THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA die Rock-Show des Jahres liefern und Euch vom Hocker reißen!

Könnt ihr damit umgehen?

THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA

– Sometimes The World Ain’t Enough –

European Tour 2018

+ Special Guests BLACK MIRRORS

präsentiert von: ROCK HARD, EMP, ROCKS, PIRANHA, START, STAR.FM HEAVY HOUR, STARK!STROM, METALNEWS.DE, METALTIX, MUSIX

01.11. SE Malmö KB*

02.11. DE Weissenhäuser Strand METAL HAMMER PARADISE*

03.11. SE Skövde Skövde in Rock*

08.11. SE Stockholm Kägelbanan*

09.11. SE Eskilstuna K100*

10.11. SE Göteborg Sticky Fingers*

11.11. NO Oslo John Dee*

15.11. FI Turku Gong*

16.11. FI Helsinki On The Rocks*

23.11. DE Cologne Luxor

24.11. DE Osnabrück Rosenhof

25.11. NL Zoetermeer Boerderij

26.11. NL Arnhem Willemeen

27.11. BE Vosselaar Biebob

28.11. FR Nantes Le Ferrailleur

30.11. UK London Underworld

01.12. FR Paris Petit Bain

02.12. FR Toulouse Le Rex

03.12. ES Madrid Caracol

04.12. ES Barcelona Bóveda

05.12. FR Lýon Warmaudio

06.12. IT Milano Legend Club

07.12. CH Meyrin (Genève) Undertown

08.12. CH Zurich Dynamo

09.12. DE Mannheim MS Connection

10.12. AT Salzburg Rockhouse

11.12. HU Budapest A38

12.12. AT Vienna Szene

13.12. AT Graz Dom im Berg

14.12. DE Munich Backstage

15.12. CZ Prague Nova Chmelnice

16.12. DE Nürnberg Hirsch

17.12. DE Saarbrücken Garage

18.12. DE Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal

19.12. DE Berlin Bi Nuu

20.12. DE Jena F-Haus

21.12. DE Dresden Eventwerk Studio

22.12. DE Bochum Matrix

* = ohne BLACK MIRRORS

»Amber Galactic« (2017) wurde in verschiedenen renommierten europäischen Musikmagazinen als „Album des Monats“ ausgezeichnet: ROCK HARD (Germany), ROCK HARD (France), SWEDEN ROCK MAGAZINE (Sweden), POWERMETAL.DE (Germany), UNITED ROCK NATIONS (France).

Das Album erreichte auch in weiteren Magazinen hohe Platzierungen in den jeweiligen Soundchecks:

METAL HAMMER (Germany): #2

DEAF FOREVER (Germany): #3

AARDSCHOK (Netherlands): #3

THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA-Mitglieder:

Björn Strid – Gesang

Sharlee D‘ Angelo – Bass

David Andersson – Gitarre

Richard Larsson – Keyboards

Jonas Källsbäck – Schlagzeug

Sebastian Forslund – Gitarre, Percussion, Special FX

Anna-Mia Bonde – Backing Vocals

Anna Brygård – Backing Vocals

