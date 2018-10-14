Die schwedische Classic/Progressive Rock-Supergroup THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA haben eine Video Webisode veröffentlicht, in der sie über die Gründung sowie den Gedanken hinter der Band sprechen. Surft auf: https://youtu.be/zigP7Xz-KJE

Des Weiteren hat die Band einen Wettbewerb gestartet – zu gewinnen gibt es eine signierte ESP/LTD Gitarre. Surft auf: https://www.facebook.com/thenightflightorchestraofficial/videos/2024573367763435/

Die Band kommentiert: „There are people who argue that rock ’n‘ roll ain’t what it used to be. That going to a rock show these days is a safe, boring and conformistic experience. Well, those people have never seen THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA live and in action. Because once you do, you will soon start to expect the impossible, dream the unimaginable, recieve the undeliverable and forget about everything else except for the drunken, delirious, ecstatic experience of the here and now as everything you thought that you had left behind you becomes an emergency in the resolute urgency of now!

Bear witness to the ballerinas, the dancing elephants, the disco lights and the mind-altering killer whale stroboscopes as THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA enters your hometown on their evangelical European Tour this winter, preaching the gospel of hedonism, gluttony, synthesizer solos and human rights for everyone able to appreciate the infinite powers of the distorted disco bass guitar!

For those of you wanting something to commemorate the inevitable amnesia of spending a night out on the town with THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA, we also have a competition in collaboration with our friends at ESP guitars, where you can win an LTD guitar signed by and decorated by the members of THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA.“

Erst kürzlich hatte die Band angekündigt, ihre frühen Alben, das Debüt »Internal Affairs«, sowie den Nachfolger »Skyline Whispers«, die solche modernen Klassiker wie ‚West Ruth Ave‘, ‚Transatlantic Blues‘, ‚Living For The Nighttime‘ oder ‚Stiletto‘ hervorbrachten, neu aufzulegen.

Die Alben werden exklusive Bonus Tracks beinhalten sowie mit erneuertem Artwork (siehe oben) erscheinen. Beide Alben erscheinen erstmals auf Vinyl! Pre-order here.

»Internal Affairs« und »Skyline Whispers« erscheinen am 23. November 2018 über Nuclear Blast.

Zur Zeit ihrer ersten Veröffentlichungen, wirbelten die beiden Alben bereits einiges an Staub in der internationalen Rockszene auf:

»INTERNAL AFFAIRS« (2012)

„A masterpiece“

ROCK HARD | 9/10 points

„Extremely smooth AOR with huge hooks!“

METAL HAMMER | 6/7 points

»SKYLINE WHISPERS« (2015)

„Arena rock and almost disco-ish super sounds!“

ROCK HARD | 8.5/10 points

„Long live TNFO! Long live rock!“

METAL.DE | 9/10 points

Tracklist »Internal Affairs«:

1.Siberian Queen

2.California Morning

3.Glowing City Madness

4.West Ruth Ave

5.Transatlantic Blues

6.Miami 502

7.Internal Affairs

8.1998

9.Stella Ain’t No Dove

10.Montreal Midnight Supply

11.Green Hills Of Glumslöv

BONUS TRACK

12. Song for Ingebörg

Tracklist »Skyline Whispers«:

1. Sail On

2. Living For The Nighttime

3. Stilletto

4. Owaranai Palisades

5. Lady Jade

6. I Ain’t Old I Ain’t Young

7. All The Ladies

8. Spanish Ghosts

9. Demon Princess

10. Skyline Whispers

11. Roads Less Travelled

12. The Heather Reports

BONUS TRACK

13. September You’re A Woman

