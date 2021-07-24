The Night Flight Orchestra: veröffentlichen neue Single zum Song „Chardonnay Nights“ & neues Album im Anmarsch

The Night Flight Orchestra sind zurück! Schwedens berühmteste Kabinencrew ist stolz darauf, den zweiten Teil der Aeromantic-Saga anzukündigen, der am 3. September das Licht der Welt erblickt. Aeromantic II ist eine weitere aufregende Reise zum Kern der Band und ihrer Leidenschaft für das Reisen – begleitet von einem Balanceakt aus bittersüßer Traurigkeit und purer Lebensfreude.

Die Band dazu: „Aeromantic II is about circling around the globe in the stratosphere, never wanting to land. A continuation of the journey we started all these years ago. The Swedish melancholy and the simultaneous love of life, creating a new alternative world for all the restless souls out there. We know that you are there. We feel you. And The Night Flight Orchestra will guide you into a better place. Where the nights are made of Chardonnay and every day is burning. Just take our hands and flounce about with us in the twillight zone, where everything is possible.“

Passend zu dieser News haben die Schweden jüngst eine neue Single veröffentlicht, die ihr euch hier anschauen könnt:

Die Band zur Single: „This song tells the story of endless summer nights and a young man’s desperate fight to push his tomorrows away. To immerse himself or herself in the emergency of the present tense. The way the secrecies of the night reveal unknown truths, and you don’t have to see things too clear, you just have to see them.“

Mehr zum kommenden Album: