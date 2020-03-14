The Night Flight Orchestra: verschieben restliche Tourdaten

Hier die Infos der Band:

The cabin crew states:

“Hello all you Midnight Flyers!

We’re all extremely sad to inform you that we have to cancel the remaining dates of the Aeromantic Experience tour, at least the part on the European continent . Due to circumstances beyond our control (i.e. the Corona virus and the various restricitions that it’s brought upon us), we simply can’t continue. Alhough we tried until the very end.

Thank you so much to all of you who came out to see us, who danced your asses off and shared the euphoria. We love you. The remaining dates will be rescheduled, and hopefully we’ll even get to revisit a few places again.

On a positive note, we’ve already booked studio time, and we’ll enter the studio as soon as we get home. Even though we’re currently prevented from touring, we’ll make sure we’ll come to you in some way or form – not only sound wise but also visually. No one can tell how long this whole situation will go on, but we promise that we’ll keep bringing The Aeromantic Experience to you, no matter what happens.“