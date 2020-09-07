The Struts: neue Single mit Robbie Williams

The Struts machen gemeinsame Sache mit Robbie Williams! Jetzt erscheint ihre Single Strange Days, dem Vorboten auf ihr drittes Album. Zu der ungewöhnlichen Kollaboration kam es während des Lockdowns, als The Struts eine Quarantäne Radio Show initiierten und Robbie Williams als Gast einluden. Der Rest ist Geschichte und Strange Days eben…

“I was doing Quarantine Radio and Robbie hit me up out of the blue asking if we could talk,” erklärt Spiller unter Bezugnahme auf die Instagram Live-Show, die The Struts in den frühen Tagen der Sperrung gestartet haben. “We ended up Face-Timing for about two hours the first time we’d ever spoken, talking about life and music and UFOs and everything else you can think of. I asked if he’d like to work together at some point, and while we were making the album he graciously let us come over and record him singing on his front porch.”

Robbie Williams ergänzt, “We did a vocal for a wonderful song that has been gifted my way. It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to listen to this man sing. It’s great to be a fan of someone and then a part of this recording. It’s like having a hero here and I genuinely mean that.”

“It was undoubtedly a magical ten days for us—and I hope when people hear the album, it gives them a taste of that magic too.” Like Spiller

Der dritte Longplayer der britischen Glamrocker The Struts entstand innerhalb von nur zehn Tagen im Frühjahr kurz nach dem Ausbruch der Pandemie. Nachdem sie auf COVID-19 getestet worden waren, zogen Sänger Luke Spiller, Gitarrist Adam Slack, Bassist Jed Elliott und Schlagzeuger Gethin Davies alle in das Haus von Jon Levine in Los Angeles ein. Den Produzenten kennen sie vom Vorgängeralbum Young & Dangerous, an dem er maßgeblich mitgearbeitet hat. In dieser entspannten Atmosphäre entstanden neun Originaltitel und das geniale Cover von Do You Love, das 1976 von Kiss veröffentlicht wurde.

Spiller über die Aufnahmen im Frühjahr: “Every day I’d wake up at about 7 a.m., get three venti Americanos delivered to the house, go out to the backyard and smoke a couple of spliffs, and listen to the voice memos I’d recorded at the sessions the day before,” erinnert er sich. “After the first four days or so we hit a bit of a wall, so we decided to get some beers in and just stay in the pool all day—and the day after that we knocked out three whole songs.” Während der Strange Days manifestiert sich diese kinetische Energie im ungezügelten Geist des Albums, ein Element, das jeden Track berauschend macht.

“I think because we’d wanted to make an album this way for years, all that excitement and hunger led to an immediate sort of magic once we started working on it,” sagt Spiller. “It was undoubtedly a magical ten days for us—and I hope when people hear the album, it gives them a taste of that magic too.”

Strange Days kann zudem mit einer beachtlichen Gästeliste an Musikern glänzen:

Joe Elliott und Phil Collen von Def Leppard, Albert Hammond Jr. von The Strokes, Tom Morello von Rage Against The Machine und Robbie Williams. Den Mix hat Claudius Mittendorfer (Panic! At the Disco, Arctic Monkeys, Johnny Marr) übernommen.

Bereits vergangene Woche gab es als Überraschung die erste Single Another Hit Of Showmanship (with Albert Hammond Jr.)

Hier noch ein paar fakten über die erstaunliche Karriere der Briten:

• Die vier Briten spielten bereits als Vorband bei den Rolling Stones, Guns N‘ Roses, The Who und Foo Fighters. Mötley Crüe haben die Struts für beiden letzten Shows in LA als einzige Supportband eingeladen.

• Dave Grohl nannte sie die beste Band, die jemals für die Foo Fighters eröffnet haben: https://www.nme.com/news/music/dave-grohl-reveals-best-band-ever-open-foo-fighters-2343605

• Das wunderbare Rock’n Roll Klischee-Video von Could’ve Been Me steht bei knapp 10 Mio Videoviews auf YouTube und ist der bisher meistgestreamte Song auf Spotify mit 50 Mio Streams. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARhk9K_mviE

• Mehr Videoviews (15 Mio) hat nur das Video zu Body Talks ft. Kesha https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GcvBnhq0lFA

• The Struts spielten 2018 live im Rahmen der Victoria Secret`s Fashion Show https://youtu.be/K3aQx8-tpCc

Strange Day Tracklist:

1. Strange Days (with Robbie Williams)

2. All Dressed Up (With Nowhere To Go)

3. Do You Love Me

4. I Hate How Much I Want You (with Phil Collen & Joe Elliott of Def Leppard)

5. Wild Child (with Tom Morello)

6. Cool

7. Burn It Down

8. Another Hit Of Showmanship (with Albert Hammond Jr.)

9. Can’t Sleep

10. Am I Talking To The Champagne (Or Talking To You)

