Suchen
Home
Nach der Tour mit Rose Tattoo, kommen The Wild! das erste Mal als Headliner nach Europa & UK! Das aktuelle Album „Wild At Heart“ wird es zur Tour das erste Mal via Entertainment One auf Vinyl geben.

CLASSIC ROCK:  „Auf ihrem zweiten Album zelebrieren The Wild! Mit ihrer Scheißegal-Haltung den Geist des Rock `n`Roll!“ 

31. Oktober Berlin – Nuke Club
01. November Hamburg – Goldener Salon (Hafenklang)
02. November Braunschweig – Eulenglück
03. November Düsseldorf – Tube
04. November – Essen – Don`t Panic

Alle Dates und Ticket Infos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xssifBAxKD8&feature=youtu.be
Dylan Vilain über die Vinyl Veröffentichung:

“2 years later and this album just won’t quit! And what better way to keep things rolling by releasing this album on vinyl! Myself and our producer, Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Metallica, Van Halen, Aerosmith) worked very hard on getting things to sound the way the should for this vinyl release. Our friends at Plush Vinyl did a fantastic job. I know a lot of you have been wanting to hear this record on vinyl and I’m proud to tell you all that you’ll finally be able to hear this record the way it was always meant to be heard!“

Seht hier das Video zu „Best In The West“ welches auf der UK Tour mit Airbourne und Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons gedreht wurde.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3VuWqpL1DbE

Kommentare

Kommentare

303Followers
382Subscribers
Subscribe
19,812Posts