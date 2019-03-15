Neben Auftritten beim Sweden Rock und Wacken Open Air stehen eine Handvoll Shows mit ihren Kumpels von Rose Tattoo sowie diverse Headline Shows an.

Frontman Dylan Villain zur anstehenden Tour: „From playing with KISS and ZZ Top in Sweden to a sold-out crowd of 75,000 people at Wacken topped off with a bunch of shows with our good mates in Rose Tattoo and some headline dates in countries we’ve never been before… It’s going to be a helluva ride this summer in Europe, man and we’re going harder, louder and faster than ever! Don’t miss out on seeing this tour when it comes through your city! See you on the road!“

06.06.2019 Sölvesborg – Swedenrock Festival

07.06.2019 Gifhorn – Unser Aller Festival

08.06.2019 Köln – Blue Shell (headline)

09.06.2019 Tilburg – Little Devil (headline)

11.06.2019 Diest – Moonlight Music Hall (headline)

12.06.2019 Lens – Titans Club (headline)

13.06.2019 Mannheim – 7er Club (headline)

14.06.2019 Lingen – Alter Schlachthof (headline)

15.06.2019 Husum – Speicher (headline)

16.06.2019 Hamburg – Monkeys Music Club (headline)

23.07.2019 Wien – Viper Room w/Rose Tattoo

24.07.2019 Dornbirn – Conrad-Sohm w/Rose Tattoo

25.07.2019 Saarbrücken – Kleiner Klub (headline)

27.07.2019 Ebbw Vale – Steelhouse Festival

28.07.2019 London – 02 Academy Islington 2 (headline)

31.07.2019 Wacken Open Air

01.08.2019 Berlin – Nuke Club (headline)

02.08.2019 Geiselwind – Bike & Music Weekend

03.08.2019 Aschaffenburg – Colos-Saal w/Rose Tattoo

04.08.2019 Pratteln – Z7 w/Rose Tattoo

07.08.2019 Madrid – Sala Mon w/Rose Tattoo

08.08.2019 Zaragoza – Sala Utopia (headline)

09.08.2019 Barcelona – Salamandra 1 w/Rose Tattoo

Kommentare

Kommentare