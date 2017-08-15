Die US-amerikanische Rock-/Post-Hardcore-Formation Thousand Below hat für den Herbst den Release ihres Debütalbums angekündigt: The Love You Let Too Close wird am 6. Oktober via Rise Records das Licht der Welt erblicken!
Einen ersten Vorgeschmack auf ihren ersten Longplayer präsentiert das Quintett mit No Place Like You sogar schon jetzt:
I’ve never been more excited to release a project in my entire life and I truly believe there is a song for every type of music fan on TLYLTC. Be it heavy, sad, emotional, catchy, rock, metal, post-hardcore, whatever sound you like — there’s a song on the album for everyone. The album was written about the emotional hardships of the past two years of my life, and goes in depth about fighting the depression that comes from losing a loved one to suicide, as well as how it changes you as a person and how being so damaged can ruin existing relationships. The Love You Let Too Close is a view into my heart and my mind during a tough time in my life that I hope other people dealing with the same feelings can connect to. (Sänger James Deberg)
The Love You Let Too Close wird außerdem die beiden bereits mit Videos veröffentlichten Tracks Sinking Me und Tradition beinhalten.
Die Tracklist:
01. Sinking Me
02. Tradition
03. Never Here
04. Sleepless
05. Carry The Weight
06. The Love You Let Too Close
07. Follow Me Home
08. The Wolf And The Sea
09. Vein
10. No Place Like You
11. Into The Gray
Das Album kann hier vorbestellt werden.