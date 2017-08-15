Die US-amerikanische Rock-/Post-Hardcore-Formation Thousand Below hat für den Herbst den Release ihres Debütalbums angekündigt: The Love You Let Too Close wird am 6. Oktober via Rise Records das Licht der Welt erblicken!

Einen ersten Vorgeschmack auf ihren ersten Longplayer präsentiert das Quintett mit No Place Like You sogar schon jetzt:

