Transcendence: neues Album „Nothing Etched In Stone – Pt. I“ ist jetzt über Cosmic Fire Records erschienen

Die US-amerikanischen Prog-Metal-Legenden Transcendence freuen sich, die Veröffentlichung ihres lang erwarteten neuen Studioalbums Nothing Etched in Stone – Pt. I bekannt zu geben, das jetzt über Cosmic Fire Records erhältlich ist.

Zusätzlich haben Transcendence auch den Titeltrack Voices In The Dark veröffentlicht, dass von einem beeindruckenden Lyric-Video begleitet wird. Seht es euch hier an:

Die Band äußert sich zu der neuen Single: „Voices is actually the oldest track on the album. Jeff brought in the main guitar parts right after we had done the 3 Stones EP. For the chorus, John brought in a string section that he had written back when he was a teenager but had never used. It seemed a natural fit over Jeff’s guitar parts, so we ran with it. We actually played it live when we opened for Dream Theater on the Metropolis Tour. Later, we revisited it, and it worked with the theme of Nothing Etched in Stone, with some obvious tune ups, of course!“

Die Band sagt über Nothing Etched in Stone – Pt. I: „We’re all excited here with the impending release! We’ve got our friends and family on watch for the moment Nothing Etched In Stone becomes a reality! We’re very blessed to have all the support from them and special shout out to Thanos and everyone at Cosmic Fire Records for helping us bring our message to the world.“

FFO: Dream Theater, Crimson Glory, Fates Warning, Queensrÿche, Kamelot, Stratovarius

Mehr Informationen zu Transcendence und ihrem brandneuen Album Nothing Etched in Stone – Pt. I findet ihr hier:

Transcendence online:

www.facebook.com/transcendenceusband

https://www.facebook.com/cosmicfirerecords