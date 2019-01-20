Das Warten hat endlich ein Ende, denn heute erscheint das neue Trollfest – Album Norwegian Fairytales via NoiseArt Records. Hier könnt Ihr das Album bestellen: http://norwegianfairytales.noiseart.eu

Trollfest proudly presents the new album Norwegian Fairytales!

„This is the TrollfesTs eighth album and it‘s a concept album based on old Norwegian fairytales and music.

Norwegian Fairytales takes the listener on an exceptional sonic journey through the cloud-dappled mountains and misty air of Norway while providing the essential TrollfesT elements, such as Balkan inspired melodies and rhythms, extreme metal, humor and super catchy hooks.

Buy the album digitally or physically or stream it in your favorite streamer. Let yourself get carried away with good ol´ TrollfesT madness!“

So feier des neuen Albums, präsentiert die Band auch ein neues Musikvideo zum Song Fjøsnissens fanteri! Zu sehen gibt es das Video auf YouTube:

Die Band sagt zum Video:

„This is the opening track from our new album “Norwegian Fairytales” and contains all elements that TrollfesT is known for: brutality, folk melodies, madness, humor and a high level of musicality and instrumental skills. The song is about Fjøsnissen, which is a gnome that lives in every barn in Norway (looks like a small Santa clause). This gnome takes care of the animals at the farm if he is being treated well with food and drinks during Christmas time. So, in tradition the Norwegians set out a pot of porridge every Christmas for the farm Gnome. If he is not being treated well and given food, he can get extremely angry and kill the animals. The video was shot in a nice little abandoned barn we found. The animals that used to live in the barn had already been killed by Fjøsnissen, so no additional animals were hurt during the making of the video.“

Mehr zu Norwegian Fairytales:

Kjettaren mot strømmen

Espen Bin Askeladden

Trailer #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNnqIs1wAWM&feature=youtu.be

Trailer #2: https://youtu.be/BpC_unJ3RkA

Track-by-Track #1: https://youtu.be/ELKSzjZsDG4

Track-by-Track #2: https://youtu.be/8MUerEhY9JI

Track-by-Track #3: https://youtu.be/HsLrwrnc9pk

Norwegian Fairytales-Trackliste:

1. Fjøsnissens Fjaseri

2. Kjettaren mot strømmen

3. Espen Bin Askeladden

4. Trine Reinlender

5. Fanden Flyr

6. De tre Bukkene Berusa

7. Småfolkets store bragder

8. Draugen

9. Deildegasten

10. Byttingenes Byttehandel

11. Nøkken og Fossegrimen spiller opp til midnattstimen

Nach acht Longplayern seit ihrer Gründung vor 14 Jahren steht in regelmäßigen Abständen Neues aus dem Koboldhaus an und diesmal wichen die Texte über Saufgelage in trollischer Sprache den anspruchsvolleren Legenden, die die Band aus den Büchern ihrer Vorfahren sammelte und in ihrer Muttersprache vorträgt. Der Spaß bleibt dabei aber in keinem Moment auf der Strecke und voller schwingender Tanzbeine, Witz und unbändiger Energie festigen Trollfest ihren Status als schrillste Band im Folkwald.

