The Quill kündigen die Voodoo Over Europe-Tour für März 2019 an.

Das Original Line-Up, bestehend aus Magnus Ekwall Gesang (Ayeron), Christian Carlsson Gitarre (Circus Prytz), Roger Nilsson Bass (Spiritual Beggars, Firebird, Arch Enemy) und Jolle Atlagic Drums (Hanoi Rocks, Electric Boys, Firebird), fand sich 2017 wieder zusammen. Im selben Jahr erschien über Metalville Records das viel beachtete Studioalbum Born From Fire.

Aktuell wird ebenfalls über Metalville der Backkatalog als remastered Digi-Paks mit Bonustracks neu aufgelegt. Bereits im Oktober erschienen Voodoo Caravan und Hooray! It’s A Death Trip.

Am 25.01. bzw. 22.02. folgen Silver Haze sowie das Debut The Quill.

Roger Nilsson zu den bevorstehenden Shows:

“It’s great getting back on the road again, after reforming with the original Line-Up we feel more confident and committed than ever and we’re aiming to have the band a lot more active on the live-circuit again. Reconnecting with our back-catalogue has been a blast and we’re planning to play songs on this tour we haven’t played in years. Let’s get the Voodoo Caravan rolling again!”

Bestätigte Voodoo Over Europe Shows bisher:

16.03. NL Landgraf (bei Aachen) – Oefenbunker

19.03. DE Köln – Helios

20.03. DE Frankfurt – Höhle

26.03. DE München – Backstage Club

27.03. DE Berlin – Strengerer Club

28.03. DE Hamburg – Logo

Weitere Shows TBA

Einen Trailer zur Tour findet Ihr hier.

Kommentare

Kommentare