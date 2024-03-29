Metal Blade Records: gibt das weltweite Signing der schwedischen Melodic Death/Black Metaller Kvaen bekannt

Kvaen, eine Extrem Metal-Band aus Nordschweden, angeführt von Gitarrist und Sänger Jacob Björnfot, veröffentlicht ihr drittes Album The Formless Fires am 21. Juni über Metal Blade Records. Seht euch dieses Video an, um zu sehen und zu hören, was Jacob über den Pakt zu sagen hat, den er mit Metal Blade geschlossen hat:

Das Debütalbum von Kvaen, The Funeral Pyre, wurde Anfang 2020 auf die Welt losgelassen. Das Album, das stark von traditionellem Speed Metal, Folk, Death Metal und unerbittlichem Black Metal beeinflusst ist, erhielt hervorragende Kritiken und brachte das Projekt auf die Bühnen in ganz Europa.

Im Jahr 2022 veröffentlichten Kvaen ihr zweites Album The Great Below, auf dem Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy, Nevermore), Mike Wead (Mercyful Fate, King Diamond) und Vreth (Finntroll) mitwirkten. Das Album wurde einmal mehr begeistert aufgenommen, hob die Band auf ein neues Niveau und bewies, dass Kvaen wirklich eine Kraft sind, mit der man rechnen muss. Es folgten Touren durch Schweden (mit Månegarm) und Dänemark sowie Festivalauftritte in ganz Europa, darunter Summer Breeze, Gefle Metal, Tolminator, Dark Easter Metal Meeting und Nordfest Metal Festival.

Im Herbst 2023 tourten Kvaen fünf Wochen lang als Support von Insomnium durch ganz Europa. „Playing in front of hundreds of people every night and getting amazing response is without a doubt one of the highlights in Kvaen’s history as a live act. Touring for five weeks can be rough, but having people like the guys from Insomnium, In Mourning, as well as the crew was nothing but excellent. I thought it would be harder but honestly it was easier than expected. I normally don’t hang out that much with people, I live in the middle of absolute nowhere and have nothing but forests and snow around me but I had the time of my life and I can’t wait to get back on the road again with the new album!“ Kvaen hatten keine Probleme, die Aufmerksamkeit des Insomnium-Publikums auf sich zu ziehen, obwohl sie viel härter waren als sie. „The great thing about Kvaen is that we can adjust our setlist to different audiences since we have so many different influences. The crowds response was nothing but amazing, we sold out all of our merch during that run!“

Direkt nach der Tournee begann Jacob mit den Aufnahmen zu seinem dritten Album The Formless Fires, das zweifellos sein bisher bestes Werk ist. Das Album wird in der Mittsommernacht am 21. Juni veröffentlicht. Bleibt dran für weitere Details und die erste Single und Vorbestellung, die bald erscheinen wird!

Kvaen – Besetzung:

Jacob Björnfot – alles

Kvaen – Live-Besetzung:

Jacob Björnfot – Gesang/Gitarren

Kristian Gustavsson – Gitarren

Rasmus Rova – Gitarren

Per Lindström – Bass

Fredrik Andersson – Schlagzeug

