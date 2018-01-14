2 Wochen vor dem Release ihres neuen albums ROCKNROLL MACHINE gibt es einen weiteren Song vorab zu hören. „Hurry Up & Die“ – eine schnelle und kraftvolle Nummer die den klassischen Turbonegro Spirit zurück bringt. Die Band kommentiert den Song wie folgt:

„Western Culture encourage their young to live on the edge, push the limits and live life to the maximum. Contradictory to this, they worship health and quality of life in a secular culture where your time here on earth is all you got. Extreme sport-performers might think they rule as they slide down hills and soar the valleys in a fucking extreme sport-suit, but guess what? They’re actually buying a one-way ticket from heaven to Hell (a real place in rural Norway).

Your sponsors are NOT going to save you this time. If anything, YOU’RE dying for THEM! Nobody’s going to see your Instagram-photos again in the future. So, go ahead, jump off that cliff, all we’re saying is HURRY UP & DIE“

Turbonegro – Hurry Up & Die (official audio)

Live wird die Band am 10.03 in Berlin zu sehen sein.

10.03 Berlin – SO36

Tracklisting

1. The Rock And Roll Suite Part I: Chrome Ozone Creation

2. Part II: Well Hello

3. Part III: RockNRoll Machine

4. Hurry Up & Die

5. Fist City

6. Skinhead Rock & Roll

7. Hot For Nietzsche

8. On The Rag

9. Let The Punishment Fit The Behind

10. John Carpenter Powder Ballad

11. Special Education

Kommentare

Kommentare