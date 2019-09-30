Vintersea: präsentieren ‚Old Ones‘ Musikvideo

Um das Erscheinen ihres neuen Werks Illuminated gebührend zu feiern, hat die in Portland, Oregon ansässige Progressive-Metal Band Vintersea – dessen heftig krachender Progressive Metal inspiriert ist von den dunklen Wolkentürmen ihres heimatlichen Nordwestpazifik– ein neues Video zum epischen zweiten Track Old Ones veröffentlicht. Der Clip feierte auf Metal Injection und Powermetal Premiere und kann hier angesehen werden:

Weiter heißt es:

Like other songs on Illuminated, Old Ones deftly mixes progressive metal with elements of black, death and post-metal, which led Invisible Oranges to praise Vintersea for mixing a “Scandinavian flavor with a distinctly Pacific sound reminiscent of Agalloch and other more progressive moods.” Says Vintersea vocalist Avienne, “Powerful, crushing, and beautiful – those are the themes that you will find in both the song and video for Old Ones. It is an anthem about forging your own path in your journey through life despite having the odds stacked against you. Old Ones may welcome you with a somber, melodic greeting, but it quickly anchors you down into a reality of blistering waves through chugging riffs, intricate drum work and vocals that tell you the bleak yet hopeful truth.”

Illuminated is now available on CD, digital and limited-edition blue/white vinyl. The Album was engineered and mixed by Gabe Johnston (Idle Hands) and mastered by Troy Glessner (Devin Townsend, Intervals), while the cover artwork was designed by Xenoyr of Australia’s Ne Obliviscaris (a group with whom Vintersea has previously performed). Visit smarturl.it/vintersea for additional streaming and webshop links.

Vintersea first made waves via their self-released 2017 Debut, The Gravity Of Fall. Recorded by Justin Phelps (The Mars Volta, Joe Satriani) and mixed by Evan Sammons (Last Chance To Reason), the album was hailed by No Clean Singing as “dynamic and genre-bending.” The group earned additional praise for its dynamic live performances alongside artists such as Arkona, The Ocean and Sirenia.

Vintersea will perform Illuminated in its entirety during a special record release show at Portland’s Twilight Cafe and Bar on October 4. The group will also play alongside Jinjer at the city’s Hawthorne Theatre on November 2.

Premierenlinks:

https://metalinjection.net/video/vintersea-classes-it-up-in-new-song-old-ones

https://powermetal.de/news/news-PREMIERE__VINTERSEA_mit_neuem_Video_,46240.html

Vintersea sind:

Vocals: Avienne

Guitar: Riley Nix

Guitar: Jorma Spaziano

Bass: Karl Whinnery

Drums: Jeremy Spencer

https://www.facebook.com/Vintersea/

