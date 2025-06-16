Wind Walkers: veröffentlichen neues Musikvideo zu „Eating My Heart Out“ über Fearless Records

Die genreübergreifende Metalcore-Band Wind Walkers hat heute das offizielle Musikvideo zu ihrem bewegenden neuen Track Eating My Heart Out veröffentlicht, das von Alex Kouvatsos bei Blackwolf Imaging inszeniert wurde. Ihr könnt es euch hier ansehen:

Der Sänger Trevor Borg äußerte sich zur Inspiration hinter dem Song: „This song captures the guilt, feeling of distance and identity conflict that comes with life as a musician and being on the road. You can feel such a divide in identity, having to be what your career needs and who your family needs at the same time. I’m sure this song will resonate with people dealing with turmoil in a relationship, but I truly wrote this song to be a portrait of guilt in having uncertain dreams, with the intent to resonate with other artists and people who share the same conflicts. I also intended for it to serve as a message to the fans and lovers of music about the sacrifices that go into the art form they hold so dear to their heart.“

Vor der Veröffentlichung hatte das Quintett bereits die Unterzeichnung bei Fearless Records bekannt gegeben und den Track The End Aesthetic (hier) über ihr neues Label veröffentlicht.

Wind Walkers sind:

Trevor Borg – Gesang

Timothy Comeau – Gitarre

Neil Comeau – Gitarre

Craig Martin – Bass

Ethan Cheesman – Schlagzeug

