Wolfbrigade: veröffentlichen Video „Ways To Die“

Die schwedischen Hardcore-Punk-Veteranen Wolfbrigade haben ein Video zu Ways To Die veröffentlicht. Der peinigende neue Track ist Teil ihres lang erwarteten Life Knife Death-Albums, das jetzt bei Metal Blade Records erschienen ist!

Seht euch das Video zu Ways To Die hier an:

Die Band kommentiert: „This is a little gem about the human creativity when it comes to ways of punishing and killing each other in the most terrible ways. Take the sadistic practice of ‚rat torture‘ for instance, involving strapping a bucket full of rats to a victim’s naked torso. The bucket is then heated from the outside. The rodents chew their way into the very bowels of the victim in an attempt to escape the heat. All the way through the doomed person’s flesh, and any organs it happens to encounter on its way to freedom. No living being is meant to be caged.“

Das Video zum Track wurde von MeANkind unter der Regie von Kameramann und Cutter Jacob Frössén gedreht.

Mehr Infos zu Wolfbrigade und ihrem brandneuen Album Life Knife Death findet ihr hier:

Wolfbrigade sind:

Micke Dahl – Gesang

Erik Norberg – Gitarre

Jocke Rydbjer – Gitarre

Johan Erkenvåg – Bass

Tommy Storback – Schlagzeug

