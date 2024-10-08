Xandria: neuer Song „No Time To Live Forever“ jetzt erhältlich

„Dear people, on November 22nd we will release a collection of brand new songs in the form of the EP Universal Tales„

„This EP is a big ‚Thank You!!‘ to all our fans, who welcomed us back in such an amazing and heartwarming way last year. The energy and connection we felt during our live shows with you inspired us to quickly write new songs, and we couldn’t wait to share them with you.“

„We hope you will enjoy No Time To Live Forever already, one of four brand new songs that will be on that EP, together with a newly recorded Version of The Wonders Still Awaiting as a beautiful acoustic film score version, plus orchestral versions of all the new songs (nine tracks in total).

Preorder the EP here.“

Seht euch das Video zu No Time To Live Forever hier an:

„You will hear the new songs live for the first time on our co-headline tour with Sirenia (support: Genus Ordinis Dei) in November, so don´t wait and secure your ticket! Click here for Tickets!“

Xandria & Sirenia Co-Headline European Tour 2024

Support: Genus Ordinis Dei

19.11.2024 – Warsaw, Poland / Hydrozagadka

20.11.2024 – Prague, Czech Republic / Storm

21.11.2024 – Vienna, Austria / Viper Room

23.11.2024 – Bologna, Italy / Alchemica

24.11.2024 – Pratteln, Switzerland / Z7

25.11.2024 – Berlin, Germany / Cassiopeia

26.11.2024 – Munich, Germany / Backstage Club

27.11.2024 – Essen, Germany / Turock

28.11.2024 – Kortrijk, Belgium / DVG Club

29.11.2024 – Hamburg, Germany / Headcrash

30.11.2024 – Uden, Netherlands / De Pul

Die Trackliste zu Universal Tales findet ihr im Time For Metal Release-Kalender (hier):

„If you want to stay up to date when we announce more shows, make sure to follow us on Bandsintown and on our social media“

Xandria online:

https://www.facebook.com/xandriaofficial/

https://www.instagram.com/xandria_official/