SUICIDE SILENCE haben einen weiteren Song ihres ungeduldig erwarteten neuen, selbstbetitelten Albums veröffentlicht, das am 24. Februar 2017 erscheint.

Der brandneue, vernichtende Track ‚Silence‘ can nun über den unten stehenden Link gestreamed werden. Alle Fotos im Clip wurden von Randy Blythe (LAMB OF GOD-Sänger) aufgenommen. Blythes Fotos werden sich außerdem im Layout des neuen Albums wiederfinden.

Seht ‚Silence‘ hier:

Eddie Hermida (Gesang) erklärt: “The new track, ‘Silence,‘ is about asking yourself what reality is. It is about being in your own thoughts and allowing that hell to be a part of you. To realize that when we are quiet and in our own darkness, we can truly be grateful to be alive. The song challenges people to be within themselves. To see that hell on earth has no fury compared to our own mind, so why not accept that and love everything on the outside. It is there to serve a purpose. To free you from yourself. Be silent today and just listen!”

Mehr zu »Suicide Silence«:

360 Interview part one: https://youtu.be/m-aZPUrI H1o

360 Interview part two: https://youtu.be/Wv0yD8WG _MA

‚Doris‘ Official Music Video: https://youtu.be/KQgMTu yjATk

Die Scheibe wurde vom weltbekannten Ross Robinson (KORN, SLIPKNOT) produziert und von Joe Barresi (TOOL, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE) gemischt. Das Album kann über den unten genannten Link ab sofort vorbestellt werden.

SUICIDE SILENCE Album Pre-Order: http://nblast.de/SS SuicideSilenceNB

