22: kündigen unbestimmte Auszeit an und verabschieden sich mit neuer Single „2020“

Die norwegische Progressive Rockband 22 hat sich dazu entschlossen auf unbestimmte Zeit zu pausieren und sich in der Zwischenzeit anderen Projekten zu widmen. Als Abschiedsgeschenk an alle Fans und Follower auf der ganzen Welt, veröffentlicht das Quartett aus Trondheim heute die Abschiedssingle 2020.

2020 gibt es hier zu hören:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yv4Ao43DH2k

Band Statement von Gitarrist Magnus Børmark:

„With 22’s numerological origin and all-permeating ethos, as revealed in classic 22-songs like Algorythm and Kneel Estate, the year of 2020 had to be of significance. By releasing the song 2020, we are telling that it was the plan all along to keep going until the year 2020, and that the band is now dissolving. With our previous release, the double-album You Are Creating, we were eager to give credit to the listener as a co-creator of the musical experience. Now we are taking it one step further, by removing the hopes of any more music from 22, leaving the listener to create everything themselves. As the lyrics of our farewell-song tell, ‚Sometimes things just have to die, in order to live..'“