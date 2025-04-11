Allegaeon: enthüllen ihr Video zu „Wake Circling Above“

Die technischen Death Metal Architekten Allegaeon präsentieren ihr neues Video zu Wake Circling Above. Der Song stammt von ihrem aktuellen Album The Ossuary Lens, das bereits auf Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht wurde.

Seht euch das Video zu Wake Circling Above hier an:

Gitarrist Michael Stancel äußert sich zu dem Track: „So, one day in our group chat, [vocalist] Ezra [Haynes] was like, ‚Michael, I want something slow and heavy,‘ and I was like, ‚Done.‘ I used a lot of inspiration from bands like Dimmu Borgir and Septicflesh to try and build these massive orchestral sections that set the tone as well as some noisy ‚ear candy‘ sounds to add more dimension. This is probably the most different song on the record but still has all the Allegaeon-isms you’d want.“

Mehr Infos zu Allegaeon und ihrem brandneuen Album The Ossuary Lens findet ihr hier:

Allegaeon online:

https://www.facebook.com/Allegaeon

https://www.instagram.com/allegaeonofficial