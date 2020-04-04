Allegaeon: veröffentlichen Cover des „Yes“-Klassikers „Roundabout“

Am heutigen 3. April haben Allegaeon eine Coverversion des Yes-Klassikers Roundabout als Digitalsingle veröffentlicht. Hört euch den Song jetzt hier an:

Ein behind-the-scenes Video zu den Aufnahmen von Roundabout findet sich hier:

Riley McShane (Gesang) kommentiert das Ganze wie Folgt: „We’re very excited to release our rendition of Roundabout by Yes from their 1971 album Fragile. We have always been huge fans of progressive rock and all the genres that were birthed from that era of music – in this cover we try to showcase not only those influences, but also how we as individual musicians have been impacted by the music of yesteryear and how that impact has helped us to develop our own styles of playing.

We tracked this single with our good friend and long-time engineer Dave Otero at Flatline Audio in Denver, CO. Recording with Dave is always a treat, and this time we were fortunate enough to be joined in the studio by Metal Blade Records‘ Vince Edwards to document the experience with a hybrid, music video meets studio documentary film available for viewing here:





Thank you all so much for listening, we hope to see you back on the road later this year and will keep you posted on any further developments in our world. Until then, stay tuned for live streams, Q&A, merch sales, and much more from the Allegaeon camp over the next few months. You rule, and thanks again.“

Riley McShane ist nächste Woche Montag, den 6. April um 1800 Uhr bei Facebook live für ein Q&A. Chattet mit ihm unter: facebook.com/Allegaeon