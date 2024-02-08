Angelus Apatrida: kündigen Europa-Headlining Tour für April an

Nach einer erfolgreichen Europatour zusammen mit Death Angel und Sacred Reich promoten Angelus Apatrida, Spaniens führende Thrash Metal-Band, weiterhin ihr achtes Studioalbum Aftermath, das im Oktober letzten Jahres weltweit von Century Media Records veröffentlicht wurde.

Angelus Apatrida freuen sich daher nun, ihre nächste Headliner-Europatour mit Unterstützung von Battlecreek für April mit folgenden Terminen anzukündigen:

Angelus Apatrida – Riders Of The Aftermath European Tour 2024

+ Support: Battlecreek

03.04.2024 Munich (Germany) – Backstage

04.04.2024 Ljubljana (Slovenia) – Menza pri Koritu

05.04.2024 Vienna (Austria) – Escape

06.04.2024 Poznań (Poland) – 2Progi

07.04.2024 Warsaw (Poland) – Hydrozagadka

08.04.2024 Berlin (Germany) – Cassiopeia

10.04.2024 Hamburg (Germany) – Logo

11.04.2024 Hengelo (The Netherlands) – Metropool

12.04.2024 Haarlem (The Netherlands) – Patronaat

13.04.2024 Eindhoven (The Netherlands) – Welcome to Hell Festival

14.04.2024 Kortrijk (Belgium) – DVG

15.04.2024 Essen (Germany) – Don’t Panic

16.04.2024 Kassel (Germany) – Goldgrube

17.04.2024 Colmar (France) – Grillen

18.04.2024 Aarau (Switzerland) – KiFF Foyer

19.04.2024 Marseille (France) – Molotov

20.04.2024 Limoges (France) – CCJ Lennon

Tickets: https://lnk.bio/angelusapatrida

Angelus Apatrida sagen: „It’s been a long time since our last headliner tour over here! Super stoked to announce our next European campaign in April 2024 supporting our latest album Aftermath, after a super successful tour with Sacred Reich and Death Angel, now it’s time to have longer sets and see you face to face in the pit! Genuine Bavarian Thrashers Battlecreek are coming with us as guest band to make sure nobody will be lack of a Metal dose since minute one! You better warm up your necks and hold your beers tight because we’re coming to get you, taking no prisoners!!”

Zuvor gehen Angelus Apatrida auf eine umfassende Tour durch Australien, Neuseeland und mehrere Länder Asiens. Tickets sind im Verkauf bei: https://www.angelusapatrida.com/tour-dates/

Stöbert gerne im Riders Of The Aftermath-Review von unserem Time For Metal-Redakteur René W.:

Angelus Apatrida Line-Up:

Guillermo Izquierdo – Gesang & Lead-/Rhythmusgitarren

David G. Álvarez – Lead- & Rhythmusgitarren

José J. Izquierdo – Bass

Víctor Valera – Schlagzeug

Angelus Apatrida online:

http://www.angelusapatrida.com

www.facebook.com/angelusapatrida

https://www.instagram.com/angelusapatrida/