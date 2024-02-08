Angelus Apatrida: kündigen Europa-Headlining Tour für April an

Nach einer erfolgreichen Europatour zusammen mit Death Angel und Sacred Reich promoten Angelus Apatrida, Spaniens führende Thrash Metal-Band, weiterhin ihr achtes Studioalbum Aftermath, das im Oktober letzten Jahres weltweit von Century Media Records veröffentlicht wurde.
Angelus Apatrida freuen sich daher nun, ihre nächste Headliner-Europatour mit Unterstützung von Battlecreek für April mit folgenden Terminen anzukündigen:
Angelus Apatrida – Riders Of The Aftermath European Tour 2024
+ Support: Battlecreek
03.04.2024 Munich (Germany) – Backstage
04.04.2024 Ljubljana (Slovenia) – Menza pri Koritu
05.04.2024 Vienna (Austria) – Escape
06.04.2024 Poznań (Poland) – 2Progi
07.04.2024 Warsaw (Poland) – Hydrozagadka
08.04.2024 Berlin (Germany) – Cassiopeia
10.04.2024 Hamburg (Germany) – Logo
11.04.2024 Hengelo (The Netherlands) – Metropool
12.04.2024 Haarlem (The Netherlands) – Patronaat
13.04.2024 Eindhoven (The Netherlands) – Welcome to Hell Festival
14.04.2024 Kortrijk (Belgium) – DVG
15.04.2024 Essen (Germany) – Don’t Panic
16.04.2024 Kassel (Germany) – Goldgrube
17.04.2024 Colmar (France) – Grillen
18.04.2024 Aarau (Switzerland) – KiFF Foyer
19.04.2024 Marseille (France) – Molotov
20.04.2024 Limoges (France) – CCJ Lennon
Tickets: https://lnk.bio/angelusapatrida
Angelus Apatrida sagen: „It’s been a long time since our last headliner tour over here! Super stoked to announce our next European campaign in April 2024 supporting our latest album Aftermath, after a super successful tour with Sacred Reich and Death Angel, now it’s time to have longer sets and see you face to face in the pit! Genuine Bavarian Thrashers Battlecreek are coming with us as guest band to make sure nobody will be lack of a Metal dose since minute one! You better warm up your necks and hold your beers tight because we’re coming to get you, taking no prisoners!!”
Zuvor gehen Angelus Apatrida auf eine umfassende Tour durch Australien, Neuseeland und mehrere Länder Asiens. Tickets sind im Verkauf bei: https://www.angelusapatrida.com/tour-dates/
Stöbert gerne im Riders Of The Aftermath-Review von unserem Time For Metal-Redakteur René W.:
Angelus Apatrida Line-Up:
Guillermo Izquierdo – Gesang & Lead-/Rhythmusgitarren
David G. Álvarez – Lead- & Rhythmusgitarren
José J. Izquierdo – Bass
Víctor Valera – Schlagzeug
Angelus Apatrida online:
http://www.angelusapatrida.com
www.facebook.com/angelusapatrida
https://www.instagram.com/angelusapatrida/