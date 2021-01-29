Annisokay: veröffentlichen neues Album „Aurora“

Das deutsche Metalcore-Quartett Annisokay hat heute über Arising Empire eine neue Single und ein neues Video Under Your Tattoos vom neuen Album Aurora, welches ab sofort erhältlich ist, veröffentlicht.

Aurora kommt in der limitierten Special–Box, so wie Vinyl und CD

Ihre zuvor erfolgreich veröffentlichten Singles STFU, Like A Parasite, Face The Facts, Bonfire Of The Millennials, The Tragedy & The Cocaines Got Your Tongue vom neuen Album Aurora zählen zusammen schon über 8 Millionen Streams auf Spotify!

Jetzt Under Your Tattoos ansehen: