As Everything Unfolds: veröffentlichen ihre neue Single „Stranger In The Mirror“

Die britische Post-Hardcore Band As Everything Unfolds veröffentlicht mit Stranger In The Mirror eine neue Single, samt Musikvideo. Stranger In The Mirror ist die dritte Auskopplung aus dem Debütalbum Within Each Lies The Other, welches am 26.03.2021 über Long Branch Records erscheint.

Sängerin Charlie Rolfe über die neue Single:

“Stranger In The Mirror is exactly as the title describes, have you ever looked in the mirror and just hated the person staring back at you? It’s overwhelming and overpowering, the anxiety is sometimes unbearable. We’ve all been there and we can all get out. This album represents the very best and worst of ourselves, our anger, sadness, vengeance and happiness,“ erzählt Sängerin Charlie Rolfe. „We can’t always be the best versions of ourselves and sometimes you need to travel through the hard parts for the happiness to exist in the end. Life is a road of regrets and accomplishments, you need to embrace every aspect of it for creating the person you are now.“

Quelle: Oktober Promotion