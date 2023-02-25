As Everything Unfolds: präsentieren neue Single & Video „Flip Side“

Die britischen Durchstarter von As Everything Unfolds legen mit Flip Side eine brandneue Single samt Musikvideo vor. Flip Side ist die inzwischen vierte Auskopplung aus dem mit Spannung erwarteten neuen Studioalbum, welches am 21. April über Long Branch Records erscheint.

Sängerin Charlie Rolfe über die Single Flip Side:

„Flip Side is the song with the most frustration, the most surface level anger. But it’s actually a song of relief, a song of a new side of life. Lyrically the song focuses on the feeling about being an artist, being one with yourself, looking at people who put you down, and asking them, how is it living life on the other side?“

