As Everything Unfolds: präsentieren neue Single „Ultraviolet“ und kündigen Album an

Die britischen Durchstarter von As Everything Unfolds legen mit Ultraviolet eine brandneue Single samt dazugehörigem Musikvideo vor. Ultraviolet ist der dritte Vorbote und zugleich auch der Titeltrack des mit Spannung erwarteten neuen Studioalbums, welches am 21. April über Long Branch Records erscheint.

Sängerin Charlie Rolfe über die Single Ultraviolet:

„This song is about taking back control, and that internal power you feel in taking back the control. Using the overarching concept of ultraviolet light, it’s a great metaphor for how there’s now a new perspective on life in this new version of ourselves.“

Ultraviolet Tracklist:

1. Ultraviolet

2. Felt Like Home

3. Slow Down

4. Saint Or Rogue

5. Blossom

6. Infrared

7. Flip Side

8. Twilight

9. Rose Bouquets

10. Daylight

11. All I’ve Ever Known

“The new album Ultraviolet is an open work on the thoughts and feelings surrounding us at the time”, erzählt Sängerin Charlie Rolfe. “The anger, the frustration, the progress, everything on show, nothing to hide. Darkroom practice is something that has been a large part of my creative path, finding links between the emotion in music, putting everything on display for all to listen and exposing a colour photograph, putting it on display for all to see. Only when you are exposed to Ultraviolet light can you see life in full colour.”

As Everything Unfolds live:

07.04.23 AT, Wien – Arena / Impericon Festival

08.04.23 DE, Leipzig – Halle Eins / Impericon Festival

14.04.23 CH, Zürich – Komplex 457 / Impericon Festival

15.04.23 DE, Oberhausen – Turbinenhalle / Impericon Festival

16.04.23 DE, München – Backstage / Impericon Festival

12.08.23 DE, Rothenburg ob der Tauber – Taubertal Festival

Mit ihrem unverwechselbaren Sound ignorieren As Everything Unfolds traditionelle Genregrenzen und schaffen durch die Kombination zahlreicher Genres alternativer Musik ein einzigartiges Hörerlebnis. Mit über 20 Millionen Streams für ihr Debütalbum, Within Each Lies The Other, bleibt ihre Kunst nicht unbemerkt.

Die Band wurde für einen Heavy Music Award nominiert, trat auf großen europäischen Festivals wie dem Download, Graspop, Rock For People oder Full Force auf und tourte mit Bands wie Enter Shikari, Wargasm, Holding Absence und vielen anderen.

Mit der Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Albums und vielen weiteren Touren und Festivals in der Pipeline, verspricht 2023 ein großes Jahr für As Everything Unfolds zu werden.

As Everything Unfolds sind:

Charlie Rolfe – Gesang

Adam Kerr – Gitarre

George Hunt – Bass

Jon Cassidy – Keyboard

Jamie Gowers – Schlagzeug

https://www.facebook.com/AsEverythingUnfolds

https://www.aseverythingunfolds.com/