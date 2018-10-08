ASHES OF ARES kehren mit dem lang erwarteten Nachfolger ihres selbstbetitelten Debütalbums zurück.
„Well of Souls“ präsentiert eine erhöhte Intensität und einen breiteren Sound, der auf dem Fundament des ersten Albums aufbaut und die Songwriting-Partnerschaft von Matt Barlow und Freddie Vidales weiter festigt.
Van Williams, ehemaliges Ashes Of Ares-Mitglied und enger Freund, steuert die hämmernden Drum-Beats bei, während Jonah Weingarten von Anfang an mit einem mitreißenden Intro auf das Album Stimmung macht.
Heute veröffentlicht das Duo den Song „Soul Searcher“.
Hier gibt’s den Track inkl. Lyric-Video:
https://youtu.be/9xnp1TA1CrA
Matt Barlow kommentiert: „Freddie’s music really inspired me to delve once again into one of my favorite realms of mythology. The lyrics came about as I was listening to the music and thinking about a form of desolation and despair, that would be nearly impossible for a mortal being to contemplate. I was trying to articulate this on a deeply personal level, while keeping the theme within the mythos of vampiric lore. This is the story of a victim who has been tortured throughout many lifetimes. This man, at one point, was the willing recipient of a „gift“, but is now damned to roam the Earth for eternity. Soulless and isolated, as he searches for the one to whom he had once devoted his life. This is a cautionary tale….“
Tracklist „Well Of Souls“:
„Well Of Souls“ erscheint am 9.11. über ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records.
1. Consuming The Mana
2. The Alien
3. Unworthy
4. Soul Searcher
5. Sun Dragon
6. Transcending
7. Let All Despair
8. In The Darkness
9. Spirit Of Man
10. Time Traveler
11. The God Of War
12. You Know My Name (Bonus Track)