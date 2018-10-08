Matt Barlow kommentiert: „

Freddie’s music really inspired me to delve once again into one of my favorite realms of mythology. The lyrics came about as I was listening to the music and thinking about a form of desolation and despair, that would be nearly impossible for a mortal being to contemplate. I was trying to articulate this on a deeply personal level, while keeping the theme within the mythos of vampiric lore. This is the story of a victim who has been tortured throughout many lifetimes. This man, at one point, was the willing recipient of a „gift“, but is now damned to roam the Earth for eternity. Soulless and isolated, as he searches for the one to whom he had once devoted his life. This is a cautionary tale….“

„Well Of Souls“ erscheint am 9.11. über ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records.