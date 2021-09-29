Atrocity: zelebrieren 30. Geburtstag der „Hallucinations“

Letztes Jahr feierte das Debütalbum Hallucinations der Death Metaller Atrocity seinen 30. Geburtstag und dies zelebriert die Band nun mit einer remasterten und streng limitierten Vinyl LP Neuauflage!

Sie wird am 08.10.2021 bei Massacre Records erscheinen und in 3 verschiedenen Farben erhältlich sein: Oxblood (Rot), exklusiv im Nuclear Blast Shop in Clear und exklusiv bei Music Merchant auf weißem Vinyl.

Hier kann man es bestellen » https://lnk.to/hallucinationsvinyl

Atrocity – Hallucinations

A-Side

Deep In Your Subconscious

Life Is A Long And Silent River

Fatal Step

Hallucinations

B-Side

Defeated Intellect

Abyss Of Addiction

Hold Out (To The End)

Last Temptation

http://www.atrocity.de

https://www.facebook.com/AtrocityOfficial