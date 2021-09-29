Atrocity: zelebrieren 30. Geburtstag der „Hallucinations“

Letztes Jahr feierte das Debütalbum Hallucinations der Death Metaller Atrocity seinen 30. Geburtstag und dies zelebriert die Band nun mit einer remasterten und streng limitierten Vinyl LP Neuauflage!
Sie wird am 08.10.2021 bei Massacre Records erscheinen und in 3 verschiedenen Farben erhältlich sein: Oxblood (Rot), exklusiv im Nuclear Blast Shop in Clear und exklusiv bei Music Merchant auf weißem Vinyl.
Hier kann man es bestellen » https://lnk.to/hallucinationsvinyl
Atrocity – Hallucinations
A-Side
Deep In Your Subconscious
Life Is A Long And Silent River
Fatal Step
Hallucinations
B-Side
Defeated Intellect
Abyss Of Addiction
Hold Out (To The End)
Last Temptation
http://www.atrocity.de
https://www.facebook.com/AtrocityOfficial