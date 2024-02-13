Aureole: veröffentlichen und streamen neues Album „Alunarian Bellmaster“

Am 9. Februar 2024, veröffentlichte das US-Ambient-Black-Metal-Projekt Aureole sein drittes Album Alunarian Bellmaster und streamt es.

Aureole kommentieren:

„My new album Alunarian Bellmaster is the third from the Aureole universe project“, erklärt Mastermind Markov Soroka. „Fog was thick in the creation of this album, but the Bellmaster was realized from the long shadows of the Citadel’s walls. A long lost, possibly oldest, inhabitant of the floating space citadel, Alunar, begins to frantically call upon its ghosts, using bells of all eternities. Such resonances, however, may attract an invading force’s attention: Alunarian Bellmaster surrenders / so that the bells may find home / enter cosmos untaught!“

Alunarian Bellmaster kann jetzt unter dem folgenden Link in voller Länge gestreamt werden: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLToXWne2Bk-edKyzKyyhO7_5X_QOWyVZg

Verfügbare Formate:

Alunarian Bellmaster ist als 3CD Artbook, Gatefold 2LP auf schwarzem Vinyl und Gatefold 2LP auf marmoriertem Rauchvinyl erhältlich.

Alunarian Bellmaster – Tracklist:

1. Solariis Strike (Activation Alunar)

2. Alunarian Ghosts Of Bellmaster

3. 10,000 Bells Resonate Cosmos Untold

4. Warpstorm (Invasion Alunar)

5. Arrival Of Deathless Interlopers

6. Orbiting Among Alunarian Ruins

7. Beware That Which Inhabits The Belltower

8. Alunarian Surrender

9. (UGC 2885 Spawn A Second Citadel Bell…)

Aufnahme & Produktion: Markov Soroka im Travelling Homestudio

Mastering: Eugene Nesci in den Eugnosis Studios

Artwork: Markov Soroka

Layout: Łukasz Jaszak

Erscheinungstermin: 09.02.2024

Label: Lupus Lounge

Stil: Ambient Black Metal

Hier könnt ihr euch euer Exemplar von Alunarian Bellmaster bestellen: http://lnk.spkr.media/bellmaster

Wem die Glocken in der Zitadelle Alunar läuten, der trifft auf den Bellmaster!

Das besonders düstere und heimtückische musikalische und lyrische Universum, das Markov „M.S.“ Soroka mit seinen verschiedenen Projekten Aureole und Tchornobog sowie Eternium, Krukh und Drown kontinuierlich erschafft, ist um ein neues Kapitel reicher:

Das dritte Aureole-Album Alunarian Bellmaster unterscheidet sich stilistisch von seinem direkten Vorgänger Aurora Borealis (2016) in Atmosphäre und Gefühl. Das Album kehrt zum Geist des 2014er Debüts Alunar zurück, wenn auch als weiterentwickelte Version mit der zusätzlichen Erfahrung in Bezug auf Produktionstechniken und konzeptionelles Schreiben, die Soroka im Laufe der Jahre erworben hat.

Das lyrische Thema des Albums, das mit einem bösartigen Sound ausgestattet ist, findet sein Echo im Klang von 30 Glocken, die Markov gesampelt und in Alunarian Bellmaster eingebaut hat. Die Geschichte, die auf diesem Album erzählt wird, ist Teil des gleichen düsteren Fantasy- und Science-Fiction-Kosmos, den Aureole und Tchornobog teilen.In den Worten seines Schöpfers offenbart das Kapitel Alunarian Bellmaster folgende Erkenntnis:

„When solar flares strike the Belltower at the right moment, inhabitants of Citadel Alunar can manifest a projected self. Their creation uses the brick and iron of the Citadel as a base. These beings embody the desires of previous occupiers of Alunar and the bell becomes their life source. The Alunarian Bellmaster’s Ghost is one such self. An obsessed craft worker, the ghost is directly linked as one of the builders or maintainers of the Citadel in the long-ago times. The obsessive ringing and resonance of perfection for creating a second Alunar summoned the attention of some in its local-galactic. A never-ending empire of consumption, worshiping a never-ending god. This contact of the Deathless Interlopers led to the ultimate sacrifice of the Bellmaster, one which finally relocates the citadel belltower into a new form, far away from the relentless invaders.“

Das kryptische Geheimnis, das in Aureole enthüllt wird, fordert dazu auf, den alunarischen Glockenturm in der Unendlichkeit des Kosmos zu verehren. Alunarian Bellmaster ist die bisher maßgeblichste Veröffentlichung von Aureole!

Aureole – Besetzung:

Markov Soroka – alle Instrumente, Komposition

Gastmusiker

Eugnosis – Synthesizer auf Warpstorm

