Automatism: veröffentlicht ihr neues Album „Sörmland“ am den 22.08 über Tonzonen Records

Nach fünf Jahren seit der Veröffentlichung des vorherigen Albums Immersion hat die Band im September 2023 wieder zusammengefunden, um zu spielen und aufzunehmen. Diese Wiedervereinigung war ein besonderes Ereignis.

Das neue Album Sörmland wurde an mehreren Wochenenden in einem klanglich beeindruckenden Raum, der einst eine Kapelle war, im ländlichen Sörmland aufgenommen. Das Gebäude hat eine hohe Decke und eine offene Atmosphäre, die dazu beigetragen hat, den Klang der Musik auf diesem Album zu formen. Durch die hohen Fenster konnten sie die grünen Landschaften von Sörmland sehen, was letztendlich zur Namensgebung des Albums nach dieser Region in Schweden führte.

Sörmland – Trackliste:

1. Video

2. Honey Trap

3. Laura Palmer’s Theme

4. Neon Lights (Kraftwerk Cover Version)

5. Sörmland

Die Band gibt uns Einblicke zu jedem Song auf Sörmland:

Video

Gustav Nygren, Gitarre: „This song derives from a riff that I made up while sitting with my guitar in my wife’s small fishing cottage by the sea on Orust, an island on the Swedish west coast. I fell in love with the melody and recorded it – my unamplified electric guitar straight into my cell phone camera – so I wouldn’t forget it. When we collected song ideas and demos for the album, I simply uploaded the idea titled ”Video”. Hence, the title of the album’s opening track.“

Honey Trap

Mikael Tuominen, Bass: „When we recorded this song we had just had a wonderful dinner courtesy of Jonas, and it was the first night of recording. All the microphones weren’t even rigged yet, we just started improvising. Luckily, I pressed the record button. What came out was one of those rare, completely elevated moments of musical bliss. Somehow it felt like we almost accidentally stepped into a new realm that very much set the tone for the album, a way of playing in synchronization with the room and ambience rather than just playing ”our music” the way we always do, regardless of the surroundings.“

Laura Palmer’s Theme

Hans Hjelm, Gitarre: „All band members are big fans of David Lynch, and of Twin Peaks in particular. I got caught up completely when the show first aired on Swedish television in 1990 and have rewatched it countless times. Music is such an important part of that show and each time I hear the music it takes me back to Twin Peaks, but of course also back to 1990. I had been planning to record Laura Palmer’s Theme for a long time, and when I talked to Mikael about it, he suggested we record it for this album. It is our tribute to the now late masters David Lynch and Angelo Badalamenti.“

Neon Lights (Kraftwerk Cover)

Mikael Tuominen, Bass: „Another one of those occasions when the best stuff comes out when you stop trying. We had been working on a version of Neon Lights for a while, even played it live, that was much closer to the original in feel and tempo. We did a couple of recordings of that version and they were okay. Then, without deciding anything, we just fell into playing the theme really slowly and softly, and again, luckily enough I hit the red button. First it was almost as if we didn’t take it seriously, but soon we entered the zone, and listening to the versions back to back there was no question of which one to choose.“

Sörmland

Hans Hjelm, Gitarre: „This being the title track, we feel it represents the essence of the album. It is based on an improvisation again, with bits of the melody added in later. In the old chapel where we recorded, there is a grand piano and we all agreed that would be the perfect sound for this melody. The last thing you hear in this song and on this album is Mikael releasing the foot pedal of the piano, after finishing the melody.“

Sörmland wird in einer limitierten Auflage auf Vinyl LP (Sonderedition Gelb, klar + Gold) sowie in digitalen Formaten erhältlich sein.

